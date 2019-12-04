You are the owner of this article.
Girls basketball gets a jump on the season

The Big Lake girls basketball team now has two games under their belt.

The Hornets faced the Annandale Cardinals and fell short by just 17 points on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The final score was 42-59.

Big Lake had girls put up big stats regardless of the loss.

Mia Huberty is now averaging 18.5 points and 5 three-pointers per game, Emily Steen is averaging 6 rebounds per game, Caela Tighe averages 3.5 assists and steals per game, and Hailey is averaging 1 block per game.

The Hornets have a young roster this year and should be able to make real progress as the season goes on and even into next year.

Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com

