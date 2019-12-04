Girls basketball gets a jump on the season

The Big Lake girls basketball team now has two games under their belt.
The Hornets faced the Annandale Cardinals and fell short by just 17 points on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The final score was 42-59.
Big Lake had girls put up big stats regardless of the loss.
Mia Huberty is now averaging 18.5 points and 5 three-pointers per game, Emily Steen is averaging 6 rebounds per game, Caela Tighe averages 3.5 assists and steals per game, and Hailey is averaging 1 block per game.
The Hornets have a young roster this year and should be able to make real progress as the season goes on and even into next year.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.