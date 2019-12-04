You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Girls basketball and boys hockey recieve high class rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

The Monticello girls basketball team has earned the no. 14 ranking for Minnesota class AAA.

The top three teams in Class AAA are DeLaSalle, Becker, and Holy Angels.

The Magic beat out Mahtomedi, St. Peter, Princeton, Kasson-Mantorville, Grand Rapids, and Willmar.

The Monticello boys hockey team was ranked no. 17 for Minnesota class A.

The top three teams were St. Cloud Cathedral, Hermantown, and Mahtomedi.

The Magic left behind Dodge County, North Branch, and Little Falls.

Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com

Load comments