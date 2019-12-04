Girls basketball and boys hockey recieve high class rankings

The Monticello girls basketball team has earned the no. 14 ranking for Minnesota class AAA.
The top three teams in Class AAA are DeLaSalle, Becker, and Holy Angels.
The Magic beat out Mahtomedi, St. Peter, Princeton, Kasson-Mantorville, Grand Rapids, and Willmar.
The Monticello boys hockey team was ranked no. 17 for Minnesota class A.
The top three teams were St. Cloud Cathedral, Hermantown, and Mahtomedi.
The Magic left behind Dodge County, North Branch, and Little Falls.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.