Freedom Rock arriving in Lakeside Park Sept. 19

The Big Lake Freedom Rock is coming home.
The 40-ton rock will be escorted to its final resting place in Lakeside Park on Saturday, Sept. 19. \
At 10 a.m., T.J. Potter Trucking will bring the rock into Big Lake with an escort of fire trucks, police squads, and a group of American Legion motorcyclists, according to Linda Paulson, a Freedom Rock organizer. People will be lining the streets of Lakeshore Drive to greet the rock and its entourage, Paulson said.
A short ceremony featuring Big Lake mayor and Air Force veteran Mike Wallen and Pastor Kyle Sidlow of Saron Lutheran Church speaking, she said. The Big Lake Ambassadors will also be on hand guiding youth in the painting of rocks, symbolic of the painting of the Freedom Rock, which is scheduled for 2021.
The idea behind Freedom Rocks was born about 20 years ago when Iowa artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen painted a boulder near Adair, Iowa to honor military veterans.
The idea caught on. Now all 99 counties in Iowa either have a “Freedom Rock” painted by Sorenson, or are scheduled to get one.
Sorensen was in Waukon, Iowa from August 19-29 to paint his vision for his 92nd Freedom Rock, which was unveiled in a ceremony on Friday, Sept. 11.
With Freedom Rocks now sited in all of Iowa’s 99 counties, Sorenson embarked on his vision to have a freedom rock in all 50 states.
That’s where Big Lake’s Freedom Rock project was rooted.
It is his mission to say “Thank You” to veterans who have served our country, said Karen Blake, chairwoman of Citizens for the Big Lake Freedom Rock.
Sorenson is scheduled to paint Big Lake’s Freedom Rock in 2021. It will tell the stories of Big Lake’s veteran and thank them for their service, Blake said.
To help fund the Freedom Rock project, inscribed pavers are being sold to commemorate the veterans of Big Lake and other area communities, Linda Paulson said.
Pavers are $100 each and will feature a name, branch and service time. The pavers will encircle the Freedom Rock and remain as a permanent legacy in the community, Karen Blake said.
“If we sell 300 pavers we will cover the costs to complete the Freedom Rock project,” Blake said of the project, that had an original $30,000 goal. The Spudfest community organization made an initial $4,000 donation to the project, Blake said. In-kind contributions from Martin Marietta, Landwehr Construction, and T.J. Potter Trucking brought the project closer to its goal.
The 10-foot by 10-foot by 10-foot rock was donated by the Martin Marietta quarry in Waite Park and was extracted from the park on Saturday, Sept. 12. An 80-foot crane donated by Landwehr Construction lifted the rock onto a truck from Potter Trucking. The rock was taken to Becker, from where it will be transported on Saturday, Sept. 19. Landwehr Construction will be on hand Saturday, Sept. 19 to remove the rock from a T.J. Potter truck and rest the rck on the ground in Lakeside Park.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.