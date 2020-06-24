Freedom Fest: Reminder of freedom with grand finale

In Big Lake, the show must go on. The 2020 Freedom Festival is going to be explosive.
At the end of April, community leaders decided to cancel Big Lake’s annual Spud Fest due to COVID-19. People were disappointed that the festivities never took place so a group of community members came together to bring the fireworks and Music in the Park to Lakeside Park on Thursday, July 2..
Jeff Zierdt, co-founder of Lupulin Brewing, and one of the community leaders behind organizing Freedom Fest, said the event is a team effort. They came up with the name and the celebration to remind people of their freedoms.
“We came up the name to celebrate our freedom as individuals and a community to get out and enjoy summer safely during COVID-19,” Zierdt said.
Music in the Park will be featuring live music by Outside Recess. Food Trucks including Gess What’s Cookin’, Mac’s Mini’s and Fudgin Delicious, a beer garden featuring Lupulin Brewing Company’s Spudfest Cream Ale, and a fireworks show.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. at Lakeside Park, which features five acres of green space to celebrate your freedom from a safe social distance. Masks are encouraged, but not required.
Fireworks will begin at 10:30 p.m. at the high school baseball fields to allow more open seating available in the softball and soccer fields. The football field and bleachers will be closed to make sure no one is crowded and sitting in big groups. All the parking lots around the school would also allow viewers to watch from their cars as well.
Pat Wandersee is in charge of the firework display and can’t wait to see how much fun the festival will be.
He said the shell sizes were also increased with no lower effects to allow for greater viewing areas around town. Big Lake community members should be able to view from most if not all businesses in town.
Wandersee wants as many people as possible to have access to the fireworks show.
“For residents that live close by, if you can see the big American flag at the ball fields, you will have a great view of the display right from your home,” Wandersee said.
All funds raised past our $10,000 goal will go directly back into the Big Lake community through the local Spud Fest non-profit organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.