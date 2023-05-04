Board-certified physician assistant Zack Sundly, PA-C, recently joined Stellis Health. “We are happy to welcome Zack to our medical team and neighborhood,” says Brent Wilde, CEO of Stellis Health. “His upbeat attitude and focus on prevention are a perfect fit with our neighbors caring for neighbors philosophy.”
Patients can expect a positive attitude and a listening ear to anything that may be going on in their lives when they see Zack Sundly, PA-C, in the exam room. “I truly believe preventative medicine is just as important as curative medicine,” says Zack. “I have a wide range of interests due to my past medical experiences. As a former athlete and medical assistant, I developed an interest in orthopedics. I previously worked in a retirement center as a CNA and really enjoyed my time with the geriatric population. I also worked in mental health as well as cardiology and value both of those experiences.”
“One of my favorite quotes is by Benjamin Franklin who said, ‘One ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’” When asked why he became a physician assistant, Zack said “The length of time that it takes to get through schooling, the ability to enter any field within medicine, as well as the work life balance often associated with physician assistant roles were major influencers. As much as I love my work, I also love my time outside of work with family and friends.”
Zack completed his master’s in physician assistant studies at St. Catherine University and his bachelor’s in biology at St. John’s University. He is a board-certified physician assistant who is also certified in advanced cardiovascular life support and as a medical examiner for DOT physicals.
On a personal note, Zack enjoys spending time with his wife and two dogs doing outdoor activities like biking and kayaking. He also loves to travel. Zack and his wife decided to relocate to St. Michael because they have family who live in the north metro and St. Cloud. “We believe this is a great area in between for us to settle down and eventually start a family,” says Zack.
To schedule an appointment with Zack Sundly, PA-C, call 763.684.3600. To learn more, go to stellishealth.com.
