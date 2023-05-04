Board-certified physician assistant Zack Sundly, PA-C, recently joined Stellis Health. “We are happy to welcome Zack to our medical team and neighborhood,” says Brent Wilde, CEO of Stellis Health. “His upbeat attitude and focus on prevention are a perfect fit with our neighbors caring for neighbors philosophy.” 

Patients can expect a positive attitude and a listening ear to anything that may be going on in their lives when they see Zack Sundly, PA-C, in the exam room. “I truly believe preventative medicine is just as important as curative medicine,” says Zack. “I have a wide range of interests due to my past medical experiences. As a former athlete and medical assistant, I developed an interest in orthopedics. I previously worked in a retirement center as a CNA and really enjoyed my time with the geriatric population. I also worked in mental health as well as cardiology and value both of those experiences.”

