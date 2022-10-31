Xcel Energy announced Monday, Oct. 31 a proposal to advance the retirement of coal operations at Tolk Generating Station in Texas to 2028, more than four years earlier than planned. With this earlier retirement, along with accelerated coal plant retirements in other states, the company will exit the use of coal by the end of 2030 when the Comanche 3 coal unit in Colorado retires. 

The company is leading the nation’s clean energy transition as it reduces carbon emissions 80% by 2030 for electric customers, with a vision to achieve 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050. Retiring coal generation while continuing to add reliable and affordable clean energy sources are key to Xcel Energy’s strategy in the eight states it serves.

