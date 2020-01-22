For the sixth year in a row Xcel Energy has been honored as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. The Minneapolis-based utility ranked among the most admired gas and electric companies in the country.
The ranking is based on nine criteria including innovation, investment potential, financial soundness and quality of management, along with social responsibility and the ability to attract talent.
“We are honored to make Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies for the sixth year in a row,” said Ben Fowke, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy. “Being recognized by our peers reinforces our vision of delivering 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2050, while keeping service reliable and customer bills low.”
Xcel Energy is the first major U.S. utility to announce a commitment to reducing carbon emissions by 80% (from 2005 levels) by 2030, with a vision of delivering 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050. That announcement in late 2018 has prompted many other companies to commit to their own clean energy goals.
Fortune magazine partnered with Korn Ferry to conduct the survey on corporate reputation, focusing on large companies with revenue of $10 billion or more. The complete list can be found at www.Fortune.com.
