As the year draws to a close, Xcel Energy is thanking its employees for volunteering their time and donating money to support important causes in the communities the company serves.
Xcel Energy employees volunteered more than 23,000 hours this past year through the company’s Dollars for Doing and volunteer paid time off (VPTO) programs. The Xcel Energy Foundation matches up to 100 hours of an employee’s volunteer time at a rate of $10 per hour through Dollars for Doing. Employees can also utilize up to 40 hours of VPTO a year and a matching gifts program.
This year, the company also marked its 11th annual Day of Service, which united more than 3,500 volunteers across its eight-state footprint and benefitted 100 nonprofit projects. Volunteers packed 200,000 meals for families, assembled 17,000 hygiene kits, planted thousands of trees, and more.
“I’m incredibly proud of our employees who do so much to support the communities where we live and work,” said Bob Frenzel, president and CEO of Xcel Energy. “Together we know we can make a real difference in the areas that we serve.”
The company’s annual United Way campaign raised $2.5 million through employee, contractor and retiree donations. Combined with the Foundation match to local United Way chapters, the total topped nearly $5 million.
Throughout the pandemic, Xcel Energy has been a key service provided, and also worked to support our customers and communities in many ways. The company has increased its corporate giving and foundation grants to local nonprofits and worked closely with the most impacted customers to provide assistance. Through a number of regulatory proceedings, the company also found pathways to mitigate tens of millions of costs for our customers to help through the challenges of the pandemic.
Through its focus area grants, Xcel Energy also awarded more than $3.7 million to nearly 400 grant partners that promote arts and culture, economic stability, education and environmental stewardship.
