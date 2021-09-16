The senior center is offering a Guided Autobiography Class where you will learn to write your memoir two pages at a time. You can build your life’s story through 2-page writing assignments that explore rich life themes to prompt memories and reflection. The collaborative workshop setting of this eight-week course strengthens your writing and helps you find new meaning in significant life events. The classes will be held on eight consecutive Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon starting October 1. The cost is $75, payable to the instructor, Bill Marsella. Please sign up by September 24. You can call me at 763-295-2000 if you have questions. Don’t miss this chance to pass your story on to your loved ones.
Don’t miss your chance to show off your grandkids! Grandparents are invited to participate in the senior center Grandchild Photo Contest. Bring in a picture of your grandchild or great grandchild by September 22. The pictures will be displayed September 23-29 and the winners announced during dinner on the 29th. Categories include, “What a Smile!,” “Cute & Adorable,” and “Sweet Kid.” One photo per grandparent please.
Don’t miss your opportunity to help protect yourself against influenza. Flu shots will be administered at the senior center on Friday, October 1 from 9:30-12:30 p.m. Both the standard and high dose shots will be available. Health insurance companies, including Medicare, will be billed for this service. Be sure to bring your current insurance card with you and appointments are not required.
We do ask that you register in advance if you plan to attend another session we have coming up at our center. Join AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP staff at the on Thursday, September 23 at 10 a.m. to learn how you can help your neighbors while improving your very own health and wellbeing.
Hear how local community members are safely involved in volunteer efforts and the benefits that come with helping others. You will also have the chance to further explore opportunities to get involved with RSVP staff that are best suited for you. Call us at 763-295-2000 if you would like to attend.
If you are a caregiver for someone with memory loss, don’t miss the chance to find out more about our monthly Memory Cafes. A Memory Café is a safe and comfortable place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others. Our meetings are held on the 3rd Wednesday of each month from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Please attend the Memory Café Open House at the senior center on Friday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to noon to learn more. We will talk about the positive benefits of the Memory Café for both you and your loved one with memory loss. By attending you will also have the chance to win gift cards.
Lunch Bunch is back! You can dine out with other senior center participants at 11:30 a.m. on the 3rd Monday of each month at a local restaurant. The destination September 20 is Perkins. Join the group for some good food and good conversation. Please let us know if you care to go so the group will know whom to expect.
People can expect us to show a movie each Monday that the senior center is open. The movies are shown in the large Mississippi Room on the big screen and fresh popcorn is served. You can call the center at 763-295-2000 each Monday morning to find out the name of the movie that will be shown.
Our Monti Seniors Cue Masters were narrowly defeated by the Silver Snookers from the Elk River Senior Center during the team pool tournament held last week. But the guys had a good time and enjoyed seeing the beautiful new center in Elk River. We will host the October tournament and maybe that will be our team’s turn to win!
The winner of last week’s euchre tournament was Ed Lewis. Denny Barthel and Marv Kuechle tied for second place and Harley Thompson came in third.
The Monticello Senior Center Board of Directors election was held last Friday. Congratulations to Karen Hanson and Paul Klein for each being elected to a three-year term, which begin January 1, 2022. The Annual Meeting was also held last Friday, and I want to thank the senior center members who took the time to attend.
Activities the week of Sept. 17-24:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; noon picnic; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics, Pickleball; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 11:30 a.m. Lunch Bunch; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. Tech Support (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 11 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. bike group; 10 a.m. Power of Volunteering session; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, 10:30 a.m. bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; 10 a.m. to noon Memory Café Open house; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of September 20:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sesame chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – spaghetti, meatballs, dinner salad, breadstick
Thurs. – hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable
Fri. – no dinner today
