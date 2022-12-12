Wright Hennepin Board of Directors

WH’s Board of Directors is proud to announce that members will receive a capital credit refund of $4.55 million. WH’s board includes from the back (left to right): Pat Bakeberg, District 3; Duane “Butch” Lindenfelser, District 2; Tim Young, District 1; John Reynolds, District 4; Erick Heinz, District 9; Mike Tieva, District 6. Front, from left to right: Chris Lantto, District 5; Mark Skinner, District 8; Kenneth Hiebel, District 7.

Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association’s (WH) Board of Directors is proud to announce that this holiday season, members will receive a capital credit refund of $4.55 million.This total includes $2.55 million­ from WH and $2 million in capital credits from Great River Energy (GRE), one of WH’s power providers. 

WH has returned capital credits to members for 42 consecutive years. Members who purchased electricity from WH in 2001, 2002, 2020 and 2021 will receive a capital credit refund. GRE is also returning capital credits for energy purchased during the years of 1991 and 1992. In April 2022, WH returned an additional $3.5 million to members as part of a special capital credit retirement. 

