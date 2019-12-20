WH employees donated 356 toys and a grand total of $3,775 (after a late addition) to the Toys for Tots drive. Pictured above are WH Make a Difference committee members (from left): Stacie Nielsen, Kristina Manes, Darrell Erickson, April Scharlou, Bev Peitz, Ryan O’Connor, Brenda Wilson and Chrissy Piekarski.