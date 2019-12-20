Wright Hennepin Toys for Tots

 WH employees donated 356 toys and a grand total of $3,775 (after a late addition) to the Toys for Tots drive. Pictured above are WH Make a Difference committee members (from left): Stacie Nielsen, Kristina Manes, Darrell Erickson, April Scharlou, Bev Peitz, Ryan O’Connor, Brenda Wilson and Chrissy Piekarski.

Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association’s (WH) employees donated 356 toys and a total of $3,775 to the Toys for Tots drive through the WH Make a Difference committee. The donations will become presents for local children.

WH was an official drop-off location for Toys for Tots and accepted donations from WH employees and the public. WH employees donated $2,205, while WH matched the first $1,000, bringing the total to $3,205. A separate employee drawing brought in an additional $570 in cash, bringing the grand total to $3,775.

“It was amazing to see the generosity of our employees during this time of year,” said Chrissy Piekarski, a member of the WH Make a Difference committee. “Our mission is to make a difference in our local communities, and we have been able to make our communities a little brighter this holiday season.”

WH Make a Difference is a committee of 10 employees, which organizes events and fundraising opportunities for WH employees. The committee selects organizations within WH’s service territory to receive the donations. The goal of WH Make a Difference is to give back to the local communities WH serves through employee contributions.

Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility that provides power to rural Wright County and western Hennepin County. The cooperative has been a corporate citizen to the area since 1937 and currently serves more than 50,000 electric accounts. It is headquartered in Rockford, Minn.

