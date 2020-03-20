BUFFALO, MN – The ideal goal in fighting a pandemic is to halt the spread of disease. As the number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota continues to rise, every person should be taking measures to lessen the spread of COVID-19.
Everyone should limit their public interactions. This is often referred to as social distancing. Work or attend school from home, cancel or postpone conferences and meetings, and visit loved ones electronically rather than in person. If you do need to go out in public, ensure there are six feet of space between yourself and others.
Efforts likes this keep people farther apart, making the spread of disease less likely. This reduces the number of cases that are active at any given time, which in turn gives the health care system time to prepare and respond without becoming overwhelmed. This is referred to as “flattening the curve”.
Those who are at risk for getting COVID-19 should stay at home. Risk groups include older adults and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease.
If you are sick or not feeling well, stay home. People with an undiagnosed fever and/or cough or shortness of breath should stay at home until:
- 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared
- No fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of fever-reducing medication)
- Other symptoms (such as cough or shortness of breath) have improved
If your illness worsens, call your health care provider immediately. If someone in your household isn’t feeling well, limit your public activity for 14 days and monitor yourself for symptoms.
Call the Wright County Coronavirus Hotline if you have any questions or concerns at (763) 682-7607 or visit http://www.co.wright.mn.us/945/Coronavirus-COVID-19.
