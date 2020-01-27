The U of M Extension Master Gardeners of Wright County invite gardeners to join them for an educational and fun-filled event at the 2020 Spring Days Gardening Workshop and Expo.
The event takes place at the St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West in Albertville on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 8:30am to 3:15pm.
Participants may choose 4 class sessions from topics including best performing tomatoes, designing a cutting garden, new and underused perennials, backyard chickens, pollinators, birds of spring, color through the seasons, garden sheds, preserving your food, a Kokedama workshop, a driftwood make and take and veggies for all.
Master Gardeners will also be on hand to answer questions. Vendors, a silent auction, and door prizes all contribute to an enjoyable day.
The cost, which includes breakfast and lunch, is $35 until March 20 and $40 at the door. Details and registration information are at www.springdays.org.
