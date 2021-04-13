On April 5, Ahmed Addan Ibrahim, 31, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On April 5, Jesse Michael Ehlers, 46, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On April 6, Jeffrey Lee Handeland, 36, of Albertville, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On April 6, Michael Wesley Holmquist, 52, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On April 6, Matthew Mwanthi Mulwa, 23, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On April 6, Corey Jamal Evans, 41, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Buffalo on a Stearns County warrant for 3rddegree sale of a controlled substance.
On April 6, Shane Lee Jensen, 45, of Tyler, was arrested in Kandiyohi County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 6, Robert Alan Tormanen, 41, of Waverly, was arrested in Waverly on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On April 6, Keaonta Ayonna Williams, 29, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 6, Regina Mae Miller, 29, of Zimmerman, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On April 7, Daniel Joseph Miller, 30 of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 2nd degree DWI.
On April 7, Joy Ann Stoltenberg, 47, of Annandale, was arrested in Southside Township on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On April 7, Kenneth Darell David Durand, 39, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for check forgery violations.
On April 7, Joseph Steward Barse, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On April 7, Benjamin Wayne Thielke, 23, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On April 7, Robert James Johnson, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 7, Gavin Eugene Ovshak, 22, of Blaine, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 3rd degree DWI.
On April 8, Zachary Vincent Wolf, 24, of Annandale, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On April 8, Andrew William Lindboe, 31, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 4th degree assault, obstruction of legal process and disorderly conduct.
On April 8, Travis Luke Magney, 36, of Sartell, was arrested in Clearwater on Wright County and Kanabec County warrants for theft by swindle.
On April 8, Justin Robert Kittel, 32, of Shakopee, was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree burglary violations.
On April 8, Jasani Leara McMorris, 20, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 8, Arnaldo Andres Almonte-Ramos, 32, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On April 8, Jacqueline Louise Lies, 35, of South Haven, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 8, Cordarrel Robert Lyrek, 31, of Montrose, was arrested in Franklin Township on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree assault violations.
On April 8, Steven Ray L. Sanchez, 33, of Monticello, was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI and possession of shoplifting gear violations.
On April 8, Trisha Mae Lawrence, 27, of St. Michael, was arrested in Buffalo on a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 8, Marlene Jane Reddig-Taylor, 59, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for failure to appear for court appearance.
On April 8, Matthew Nathaniel Walker, 28, of Annandale, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 8, Hannah Louise Seaman, 21, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 8, Matthew Patrick Delare, 48, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of receiving stolen property and a Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of controlled substance and driving after cancellation violations.
On April 9, Tiffany Kay Swift, 21, of Princeton, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order.
On April 9, Michael Robert Durbin, 56, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for violation of a no contact order.
On April 9, Michael Paul Hatrick, 39, of Cloquet, was arrested in Carlton County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On April 9, Hannah Elizabeth Angulski, 35, of Chaska, was arrested in McLeod County on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 9, Joseph Lee Anderson, 42, of South Haven, was arrested in Southside Township on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 10, Andrew William Lindboe, 31, of Big Lake, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 4th degree assault violations.
On April 10, Steven Ray Hendricks, 37, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On April 10, Nathan Beau Ferguson, 35, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On April 10, Nyreh Samearl Anderson, 22, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charges of 1st degree burglary, violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and a domestic assault.
On April 10, Craig William Daniels, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On April 10, Daniel Patrick Gideo, 55, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 10, Shannon Marie Dimond, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello Township on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 2nddegree DWI violations.
On April 11, Laron Cantrell Powell, 36, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On April 11, Artez Michael Walker, 18, of Fargo, ND, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 11, Christopher Richard Tibbetts, 37, of New Hope, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 11, Tyler James Schroeder, 25, of South Haven, was arrested in South Haven on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after suspension violations.
On April 11, Jack Gregory Peterson, 18, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake Township on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 11, Chance Donald Lennox, 36, of Otsego, was arrested in Albertville on a Wabasha County warrant for 2nd degree burglary and a Washington County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 11, Isaac Ali Sheikh, 41, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Waverly on an Anoka County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On April 11, Phillip Wayne Sanders, 38, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On April 11, Jenna Leigh Swalboski, 22, of Becker, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On April 12, Ernest Nicholas Baumer, 34, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of disorderly conduct.
There were 15 Property Damage Accidents, 6 Personal Injury Accidents, 5 Hit and Run Accidents and 8 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 5 arrests for DWI, No Underage Consumption arrests, 1 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 96 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
