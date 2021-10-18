On October 11, Maria Cristina Eyrich, 26, of St. Paul, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On October 11, Hope Christine De Groat, 31, of Mahnomen, was arrested in Buffalo on a Kandiyohi County warrant for theft.
On October 11, Albert George Cox, 36, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Dakota County on Wright County warrant for possession of burglary tool violations.
On October 11, Daniel Leo Blemke, 32, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on Wright County warrants for terroristic threats and stalking violations.
On October 11, Brandon Lee Gardas, 38, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm and a Wright County warrant for a weapons violation.
On October 11, Sally Ann Rondeau, 40, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On October 12, Damion Lavern Swanson, 41, of Bloomington, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On October 12, Craig William Daniels, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On October 12, Richard Charles Rucks, 27, of Rogers, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On October 12, Jason Michael Schultz, 47, of Willmar, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Kandiyohi County warrant for domestic assault.
On October 13, Andrew James Moore, 34, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.
On October 13, Paul Marcel Leonetti, 27, of Champlin, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On October 13, Christopher Michael Lorenz, 35, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 3rd degree DWI and child endangerment.
On October 13, Miller Isaiah Timmons, 25, of St. Paul, was arrested in Montrose on the charges of 1st degree possession of a controlled substance and false information to law enforcement and an Anoka County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On October 13, Jesse Duane Razink, 35, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, a Wright County warrant for fleeing law enforcement and a Stearns County warrant for domestic assault.
On October 13, Andrew Wilson Wagar, 28 of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call.
On October 13, Kyle Gregory Payne, 37, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright
County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI refusal to test violations.
On October 13, Michael Russell Taylor, 53, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of carrying a pistol without a permit and while in the possession of narcotics.
On October 13, Amelia Perlita Rosales, 40, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On October 14, Angela Jean Barkdull, 43, of Becker, was arrested in Morrison County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On October 14, Nicholas Andrew Gallichant, 42, of New Brighton, was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for pharmacy violations.
On October 14, Jennifer Lee Davis, 42, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Benton County on Wright County warrants for theft, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and counterfeiting of currency violations.
On October 15, Jeffery Carl Mortensen, 31, of Dassel, was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County warrant for malicious punishment of a child violations.
On October 15, Joshua Harley Thompson, 34, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 1stdegree criminal damage to property violations.
On October 15, Jaecub Brian Mark Fondurulia, 22, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct.
On October 15, Tracy Ann Howard, 38, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On October 15, Angela Jean Brabec, 39, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On October 15, Brent Gregory Bartholdi, 30, of Waite Park, was arrested in Clearwater on Anoka County warrants for violation of harassment restraining orders and a St. Louis County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On October 16, Scott Owen Hutton, 45, of Buffalo, was arrested in Rockford on an Isanti County warrant for receiving stolen property.
On October 16, Melissa Dawn Neuerburg, 38, of Big Lake, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On October 16, Jeffrey Robert Block, 30, of Buffalo, was arrested in South Haven on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On October 17, Cody Ryan Sander, 29, no permanent address, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm and a Meeker County warrant for theft of a motor vehicle.
On October 17, Justin Anthony Keen, 33, of Plymouth, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On October 17, Oakley Mae Stano, 30, of Plymouth, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On October 17, John Patrick Kummer, 56, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
