Wright County Jail bookings
Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were booked into the Wright County Jail.
• Christopher Antonio Przybylinski, 20, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
• Susan Ann Masterman, 38, of Becker, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
• Rory Andrew Fischer, 38, of Becker, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
• Steven Robert Keesling, 27, of Monticello, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Lawrence Daevon Guy, 30, of Plymouth, was arrested in Monticello Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
• Johnathon Richard Dahl, 36, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
Incident reports:
• There were 18 Property Damage Accidents, 6 Personal Injury Accidents, 3 Hit and Run Accidents and 15 Car Deer Accidents.
• There were 5 arrests for DWI, 2 Underage Consumption arrests, 5 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 97 tickets for miscellaneous traffic/parking violations reported this week.
