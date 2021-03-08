On March 1, Joshua David Hagebusch, 42, of St. Louis Park, was arrested in Scott County on Wright County warrants for 4th degree DWI and theft violations.
On March 1, Antonio Randell Oatis, 32, of Little Falls, was arrested in Morrison County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a driving after revocation.
On March 1, Daniel Yenouka Ali, 21, of St. Michael, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for simple robbery violations.
On March 1, Jasper Terrell Lyons, 25, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of theft.
On March 1, Richard Velez Macedonio, 21, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for possession of pornographic work violations.
On March 1, Leticia Angelica Nunez, 25, of Luck, WI, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On March 2, Anthony James Scully, 25, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree assault violations.
On March 2, Elizabeth Ann Erickson, 53, of Annandale, was arrested in Stearns County on the charges of 2nd degree assault and domestic assault.
On March 2, Jessica Lynn Gage, 27, of Buffalo, was arrested in Hanover on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 2, Hailee Louise Koester, 25, of Elk River, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of false information to law enforcement and a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 2, Randy Leonard Tellock, 55, of Wadena, was arrested in Wadena County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order.
On March 2, Corine Angela Kirmeier, 30, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On March 2, Joseph Todd Pehl, 60, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Victor Township on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On March 2, Roger James Hill, 41, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 3rddegree DWI.
On March 2, Shawn Conrad Tregoning, 30, of Becker, was arrested in Otsego on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and theft violations.
On March 2, Logan Scott Vanderbeek, 21, of Princeton, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On March 3, Alexander Jack Hilsgen, 22, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 3, Erik Allen Betts, 38, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On March 3, Craig William Daniels, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 3, Nykolas Edward D‘Heilly, 22, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On March 3, Timothy Glen Slack, 30, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charges of terroristic threats, domestic assault, and criminal damage to property.
On March 4, Alex James Anderson, 36, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On March 4, Leslee Marie Villebrun, 30, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 4, Michael Andrew Steiner, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested in Rockford Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On March 5, Brent Allen Moist, 49, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On March 5, Corey Dane Woodhull, 23, of Monticello, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 3rd criminal damage to property and obstruction of legal process.
On March 5, Robbin Allen Thomas, 46, of Pinewood, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 1st degree sale of a controlled substance and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 5, Morgan Elizabeth Williams, 43, of Buffalo, was arrested in Maple Lake Township on the charges of 1st degree sale of a controlled substance, 2nd degree possession of a controlled substance and weapons violations.
On March 5, Daniel Patrick Larkin, 41, of Otsego, was arrested in Maple Lake Township on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 5, Jeffrey Ronald Larson, 41, of Anoka, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault by strangulation violations.
On March 5, Douglas Roger Johnson, 53, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault by strangulation and a McLeod County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 5, Jacob Richard Andres, 46, of Maple Plain, was arrested in Montrose, on the charges of 3rd degree assault and domestic assault and Hennepin County warrants for domestic assault.
On March 5, Arthur Lee Sistrunk, 47, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of counterfeiting of currency, theft and fleeing law enforcement.
On March 6, Adam Richard Anderson, 29, of St. Michael, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 6, Jonathon Martin Kawlewski, 33, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI and a weapons violation.
On March 6, Robert Jack Liberty, 57, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On March 6, Melissa Dawn Neuerburg, 38, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On March 6, Curtis Gerald Kelly, 36, of Becker, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree assault violations.
On March 6, Scott Anton Elmquist, 58, of Cokato, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 6, Elizabeth Clarice Montano, 40, of Big Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Sherburne County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 7, Scott Gary Erickson, 46, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of interfering with a 911 call and domestic assault.
On March 7, John William Morgan, 34, of Cedar, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of receiving stolen property.
On March 7, David Michael Cline, 51, of St. Paul, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of receiving stolen property and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On March 7, Dominque Maurice Bowman-Griffin, 33, of Circle Pines, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 7, Bryce James Russell, 42, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On March 7, Aerial Josette Jones, 24, of St. Paul, was arrested in Hanover on a Wright County warrant for criminal vehicular operation violations.
There were 16 Property Damage Accidents, 4 Personal Injury Accidents, No Hit and Run Accidents and No Car Deer Accidents.
There were 6 arrests for DWI, 2 Underage Consumption arrests, 1 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 81 tickets for miscellaneous traffic/parking violations reported this week.
