On March 22, Travis Luke Magney, 36, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for theft by swindle violations.
On March 22, Matthew Brian Nelson, 37, of West St. Paul, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On March 22, Jonathan Earl Swede Fitch, 19, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for domestic assault and 4th degree assault violations.
On March 22, Adrian Emmanual Esterberg, 44, of Loretto, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On March 22, Brenden James Hickman, 21, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 23, Peter Jeffrey Swenson, 27, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations
On March 23, Charles Robert Leff, 47, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance violations
On March 23, James Michael Britton, 34, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order
On March 23, Jami Lea Fernholz, 38, of St. Paul, was arrested in Annandale on a Goodhue County warrant for obstruction of legal process
On March 23, Jerico James Beith, 39, of Kimball, was arrested in Cokato Township on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 23, Michaela Marie Spilde, 25, of Fergus Falls, was arrested in Clearwater on the charges of 1st degree sale of a controlled substance, 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.
On March 23, Aleshia Lynn Becklund, 39, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of obstruction of legal process and Wright County warrants for 1st degree sale of a controlled substance, counterfeiting of currency, theft, false information to law enforcement and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On March 23, Becky LeeAnn Myers, 49, of Lester Prairie, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rddegree DWI.
On March 23, Mark Anthony Peterson, 36, of Fergus Falls, was arrested in Clearwater on the charges of 1st degree sale of a controlled substance, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and false information to law enforcement.
On March 23, Sandra Ann Wells, 37, of Waverly, was arrested in Waverly on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On March 24, Jake Steven Mattson, 25, of Blaine, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of obstruction of legal process.
On March 24, Richard Joseph Hewett, 48, of Rush City, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and motor vehicle registration violations.
On March 24, Randy Lloyd Melchert, 60, of Winsted, was arrested in Victor Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI
On March 24, Ross Norman Jordan, 39, of Clearwater, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order.
On March 24, Nathan Alexander Spielmann, 23, of Duluth, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance and 3rd degree DWI
On March 24, James Edward Krier, 66, of Annandale, was arrested in Albion Township on the charges of 5th degree criminal sexual conduct and disorderly conduct.
On March 25, Alexandra Rose Murphy, 29, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Hennepin County warrant for theft.
On March 25, Latrell Shantez Cole, 28, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on Wright County warrants for violation of an order for protection and malicious punishment of a child.
On March 25, Alexandra Rose Murphy, 29, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and theft.
On March 25, Jordan Matthew Dow, 23, of Alexandria, was arrested in Buffalo on an Otter Tail County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 25, Levi Eugene Moore, 45, of Minnetonka, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On March 25, Cirilo Alejandro Tovar, 18, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge for failure to obey a lawful order.
On March 26, Joseph Donald Post, 30 of Corcoran, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 26, Shannon Marie Sizer, 44, of Sartell, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for disorderly conduct and theft violations.
On March 26, Andrew Joseph Rohwer, 37, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 26, Aaron Daniel Lynum, 34, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On March 26, Brandon Lee Luhman, 23, of Delano, was arrested in Woodland Township on the charge of criminal vehicular operation.
On March 26, Treyton Lawrence Vaillancourt, 26, of St. Cloud, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a weapons violation.
On March 26, Dimitri Lamar Accardo-Rainey, 28, of St. Cloud, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of fleeing law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident.
On March 26, Damian Michael Porter, 23, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance and a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for a parole violation.
On March 26, Renee Judith Stine, 59, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rddegree DWI.
On March 26, Jestin Gonzalez, 30, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On March 26, Lance Keith Jude, 20, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On March 26, Melissa Dawn Neuerburg, 38, of Big Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On March 27, Tyler William Stier, 33, no permanent address, was arrested in Rockford on Scott County warrants for violations of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On March 27, Christopher Stephens Maas, 48, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rddegree DWI.
On March 27, Chad Allan Strefelder, 49, of Otsego, was arrested in Corrina Township on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 27, Michelle Mercedes Parham, 30, of St. Paul, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 1st degree DWI, 4th degree assault of a corrections office, false information to law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
On March 27, Josue Velez, 19, of Elk River, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for liquor consumption under 21 violations.
On March 27, Roger Melvin Westphal, 64, of St. Michael, was arrested in Hanover on a Dakota County warrant for no proof of insurance.
On March 27, Anthony Todd Robert Barton, 29, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 28, Jean Paul Paquette, 41, of Minneapolis, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 4th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Hennepin County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 28, Natea Norvella Dixon, 20, of Prosper, TX, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of motor vehicle theft.
On March 28, Matthew Earl Potter, 38, of Hayti, SD, was arrested in Maple Lake on a Lac Qui Parle County warrant for 4th degree DWI.
On March 28, Brad Michael Cargill, 42, of Annandale, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for weapon violations.
On March 28, Seng Yang, 33, of St. Paul, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI and a Redwood County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 28, Samantha-Jo Kathleen Welter, 32 of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On March 28, Brandon Lee Wichern, 24, of Detroit Lakes, was arrested in Monticello on a Becker County warrant for driving violations.
On March 28, Dustin Troy Parker, 31, of Clearwater, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On March 28, Jeri Jerome Knopik, 39, of Litchfield, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 29, Alicia Joleen Lee, 27, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of domestic assault.
