On March 13th, Adriana Itzel Adan, 18 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree Assault. 

On March 13th, Daniel James Berg, 21 of Columbia Heights was arrested in Dakota County on Wright County warrants for Domestic Assault and Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.

