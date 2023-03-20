On March 13th, Adriana Itzel Adan, 18 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree Assault.
On March 13th, Daniel James Berg, 21 of Columbia Heights was arrested in Dakota County on Wright County warrants for Domestic Assault and Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On March 13th, Andrew Michael Chandler, 45 of White Bear Lake was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On March 13th, Cameron Alan Gotvaslee, 21 of Cokato was arrested in South Haven on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
On March 13th, Jennifer Anne Lindstrom, 45 of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On March 13th, Shawn Adam Lux, 37 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On March 13th, Emma Marie Munson, 19 of Annandale was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 13th, Bradley Karl Sandvig, 40 of Monticello was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On March 13th, Tamorris Laron Tennin, 28 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a No Contact Order.
On March 13th, Christian Robert Warner, 19 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 13th, Phoua Yang, 34 of St Paul was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Criminal Damage to Property.
On March 13th, Jacob Michael Zimmerman, 35 of Waconia was arrested in Carver County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 14th, Ian Michael Hastings, 18 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 14th, Terrance Lynn Johnson Jr, 18 of St Michael was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle and 1st Degree Aggravated Robbery.
On March 14th, Daniel Eric Kaeter, 44 of St Stephen was arrested in Cass County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On March 14th, Michael Craig Olchefski, 47 of Wayzata was arrested in Buffalo on two Wright County warrants for Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On March 14th, Keshaun William Schmidt, 19 of Maplewood was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On March 15th, Daniel Lee Evans, 55 of Elk River was arrested in Crow Wing County on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 15th, Andrea Mae Holm, 35 of Hamel was arrested in Brown County on a Wright County warrant for Give a Peace Officer a False Name/Birthdate.
On March 15th, Jeffrey Charles Howell, 37 of Columbia NC was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 15th, James Michael Jones, 39 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree Assault.
On March 15th, Trisha Mae Lawrence, 29 of St Michael was arrested in Sibley County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 15th, Brian De’Andre Ward Dye, 32 of Minneapolis was arrested in Scott County on two Wright County warrants for Theft.
On March 15th, Kaden Corey Joseph Wildey, 18 of Annandale was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 16th, Jonathan Scott Pulju, 51 of Cold Spring was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Harassment.
On March 16th, Brittany Rose Keesling, 31 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Check Forgery.
On March 16th, Blair Thomas Howell, 41 of Minneapolis was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On March 16th, Kyle Francis Donlan, 33 of Otsego was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On March 16th, Mark Brian Johnson, 68 of Delano was arrested in Delano on a Wright County A&D for 3rd degree DWI.
On March 16th, Christopher Robin Baldwin, 46 of St Michael was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Violation of No Contact Order.
On March 16th, Kenneth Gordon Pool, 64 of Dassel was arrested in Delano on a charge of 4th degree Drug Sale.
On March 16th, Tony Michael Winslow, 43 of Rockford was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 17th, Joshua Lee Hill, 27 of Shakopee was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On March 17th, Michael William Curtis Hayes, 36 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 17th, William Joseph Blahut, 45 of Annandale was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Burglary.
On March 17th, Jeremy Michael Denault, 38 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance, 5th degree Drug Sale and a Hennepin County warrant for 2nd degree DWI.
On March 17th, Kim Lange Lutz, 60 of St Cloud was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of Driving After Cancelation.
On March 17th, Cary Carl Jacobs, 58 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 4th degree DWI.
On March 17th, Mason William Brown, 25 of Big Lake was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 4th degree DWI.
On March 17th, Jose Erasma Olvera Cruz, 36 of Delano was arrested in Delano on a charge of 4th degree DWI.
On March 18th, Jared Charles Christensen, 36 of Delano was arrested in Delano on a charge of 5th degree Controlled Substance.
On March 18th, Donald Mark Olson, 64 of Dassel was arrested in Cokato on a charge of 4th degree DWI.
On March 18th, Jordon Timothy Welch, 32 of Sauk Rapids was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Driving After Cancellation.
On March 19th, Benjamin Michael Bauer, 35 of Savage was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 4th degree DWI.
On March 19th, Jessica Ann Triplett, 41 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of Domestic Assault.
