On June 14, Timothy James Anderson, 52, of White Bear Lake, was arrested in Monticello Township on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 14, David James Potratz, 36, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for receiving stolen property and a Washington County warrant for theft by check.
On June 14, Jeremiah Edward Vieths, 34, of White Bear Lake, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 2nddegree sale of a controlled substance violation.
On June 14, Danielle Raney Ford, 30, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and a Stearns County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On June 14, Nathan Reece Humke, 29, of Merrifield, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting.
On June 14, Derrick Bradley Scott, 31, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of aiding an offender to avoid arrest.
On June 15, Benjamin Walter Jorgenson, 35, of South Haven, was arrested in Southside Township on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On June 15, Jennifer Sue Ketchum, 29, of St. Joseph, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for driver’s license violations, a Benton County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, and a Carver County warrant for disorderly conduct.
On June 15, Joseph Wilmer Salinas, 40, of Oakdale, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of possession of shoplifting gear.
On June 15 Charlisse Lashea Tyson, 27, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On June 15, Elijah Morgan Edwards, 19, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of obstruction of legal process.
On June 16, Dawn Nicole Schmidt, 40, no permanent address, was arrested in Hennepin County on the charges of fleeing law enforcement and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 16, Dominick Joseph Grangroth, 26 of Howard Lake, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 16, Shado Don Brynestad, 39, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 16, Dustin James Wengel, 35, no permanent address, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft and a Ramsey County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On June 16, Kim Marie Anderson, 63, of Lutsen, was arrested in St. Louis County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 16, Jouse Edgardo Ortega-Guerra, 24, of Greeley, CO, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct.
On June 16, Ian Vyacheslav Boyce, 29 of Erhard, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 16, Felicia Amanda Jo Boecker, 26, no permanent address, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of theft and a Ramsey County warrant for financial transaction card fraud.
On June 17, Jasani Leara McMorris, 20, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of motor vehicle theft.
On June 17, Christopher Lee Duffert, 37, of Karlstad, was arrested in Rice County on a Wright County court order for firearm violations, a Dakota County warrant for 3rd degree burglary and a Goodhue County warrant for theft.
On June 17, Angela Ann Ostwald, 48, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for terroristic threat violations.
On June 17, Corey Joseph Aguirre, 29, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Chippewa County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree assault violations.
On June 17, Michael Kevin Johnson, 35, no permanent address, was arrested in Mille Lacs County on Wright County warrant for domestic assault, violation of a no contact order and 2nd degree DWI violations.
On June 17, Daniel Todd Sapp, 27, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 17, Charity Rae Megaw, 41, of Buffalo, was arrested in Howard Lake on a Benton County warrant for a drug violation.
On June 17, Reid Thomas Weber, 37, of Hanover, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On June 18, Shane Leigh Blenker, 27, of Alborn, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Benton County warrant for driving after revocation.
On June 18, Damien Stephen Donahue, 24, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 18, Clyde Wendell Simmons, 37, of Waite Park, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Benton County warrant for driving after revocation.
On June 18, Mitch Raymond Helberg, 31, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On June 18, Chad Lawrence Bachmeier, 49, of Litchfield, was arrested in Carver County on Wright County warrants for 1st and 3rd degree burglary, driving after revocation inimical to public safety and 1st degree DWI violations.
On June 18, Christine Louise Schneider, 62, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On June 18, Angela Marie Jones, 33, of Rogers, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On June 18, Wyatt Dale Geisinger, 22, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On June 19, Anthony Thomas Wells, 34, of Shakopee, was arrested in Rockford on a Scott County warrant for trespassing.
On June 19, Mariah Rose Wachholz, 26, of St. Paul, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 19, Noah Alden Bain, 22, of Tyler, TX, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On June 19, Joshua Thomas Heineman, 35, of Little Falls, was arrested in Benton County on Wright County warrants for terroristic threats and violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On June 19, Kenneth Melvin Olson, 45, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On June 20, Shawn Thomas Taraldson, 72, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of 2nd degree assault.
On June 20, Nykolas Edward D’Heilly, 22, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 1st degree criminal damage to property.
On June 20, Benjamin Joseph Chandler, 43, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 1st degree DWI.
On June 21, Beyan Massaquoi, 38, of Albertville, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On June 21, Randal Lee Stein, 34, of St. Francis, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County for violation of no contact order.
On June 21, Morgan Elizabeth Schliesman, 31, of Waverly, was arrested in Waverly on the charge of domestic assault.
There were 29 Property Damage Accidents, 5 Personal Injury Accidents, 2 Hit and Run Accidents and 7 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 7 arrests for DWI, No Underage Consumption arrests, No School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 119 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
