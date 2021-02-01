On January 25, Vinson Anthony Charette, 43, of Chaska, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On January 25, Allison Rachel Payne, 25, of Woodbury, was arrested in Goodhue County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On January 25, Arlesia Shanell Williams, 34, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Monticello on a Sherburne County warrant for forgery.
On January 25, Adam Robert Heaver, 31, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for a parole violation.
On January 25, Russell Wesley Hanson, 25, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on Wright County and Morrison County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 25, Mitchell Scott Hillman, 35, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On January 26, Jeremy Leo Melin, 41, of Cokato, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for domestic assault violations.
On January 26, Damon Edward Yanta, 42, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On January 26, Jacob Graham Kuykendall, 26, of Erskine, was arrested in Polk County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Stearns County warrant for possession of burglary tools.
On January 26, Justin Michael Dellwo, 35, of Albertville, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of domestic assault by strangulation, fleeing law enforcement and felon in possession of a firearm.
On January 26, Tommie Lee Edmonds, 29, of Bloomington, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of felon in possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.
On January 26, Corine Angela Kirmeier, 29, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Otsego on Wright County and Hennepin County warrants for theft.
On January 27, Joseph Allen Hron, 55, of Otsego, was arrested in Chisago County on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On January 27, Denise Marie Robinson, 33, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On January 27, Marcus Louis Cameron, 22, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of endangering a child, interfering with a 911 call, domestic assault, violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and a Benton County warrant for domestic assault.
On January 28, Joshua Lee Hill, 24, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 28, Jakari Aaron Brookings, 24, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County and Sherburne County warrants for theft.
On January 28, Dawn Renee Girtz, 62, of Becker, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On January 28, Aleeisha Anne Jellison, 31, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for mail theft violations.
On January 28, Kaley Sue Melsness, 25, of Montrose, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On January 28, Taylor Ann Lehner, 27, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for dangerous dog registration violation.
On January 29, William Bill Vincent, 19, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree aggravated robbery violation.
On January 29, Kenneth Loyd Billings, 33, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County, Dakota County, Isanti County, Scott County, and Washington County warrants for theft and a Hennepin County warrant for receiving stolen property.
On January 29, Sophia Stark, 41, of Monticello, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for deprivation of parental rights.
On January 30, Samson Busuyi Makanjuola, 36, of Manitowoc, WI, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On January 30, Scott Andrew Gunderson, 41, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 30, Cordell Martez Hall, 34, of Annandale, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for obstruction of legal process.
On January 30, Nathan Scott Jaskowski, 27, of Andover, was arrested in Marysville Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 30, Paige Rose Hasledalen, 24, of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 30, Ashley Leanne Moore, 34, of Walker, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rddegree DWI refusal to test.
On January 31, Luis Gerardo Rauda, 24, of Big Lake, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance, 1stdegree DWI and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On January 31, J. W. Harper, 39, of Hastings, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of obstruction of legal process.
On January 31, of Jason Horton Chea, 24, of St. Michael, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for simple robbery violations.
On January 31, Shawn William Lampi, 34, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a McLeod County warrant for terroristic threats.
On February 1, Hailey Marie Allord, 23, of Little Falls, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, a Wright County warrant for receiving stolen property and a Morrison County warrant for 2nddegree sale of a controlled substance.
