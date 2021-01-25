On January 18, Scott James Nichols, 34, of Becker, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 18, Jordan Enrique Przybylinski, 22, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on Wright County warrants for domestic assault and liquor consumption under 21 violations.
On January 18, Natasha Ann Michael, 28, of Annandale, was arrested in Corrina Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 18, Christine Louise Schneider, 62, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On January 18, Turner Ray Quilling, 26, of Otsego, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 19, Zachary David Thomas, 27, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of 4th degree assault, disorderly conduct and obstruction of legal process.
On January 20, Charles Andrew Cheek, 33, of Dassel, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and a Chippewa County warrant for 3rd degree burglary.
On January 20, Chad Michael Formo, 44, of Albertville, was arrested in Monticello on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for a parole violation.
On January 20, Jason Ray Jacobs, 44, of Hibbing, was arrested in Itasca County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree sale of a controlled substance violation.
On January 20, Luke Michael Graditi, 28, of Waite Park, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for theft violation.
On January 20, Jeremy Albert Swoope, 34, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI refusal to test violations.
On January 20, Leonard William Driscoll, 35, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On January 21, Dustin John Palm, 31, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 2nd degree DWI refusal to test.
On January 21, Codi Kenyatta Wilson, 40, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 21, Benjamin Douglas Patri, 30, of Buffalo, was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 22, Adam Lee Hoffmeister, 48, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree assault violations.
On January 22, Toree Rose Pool, 27, of Watertown, was arrested in Carver County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On January 22, Jennifer Jaide Hopkins, 44, of Fargo, ND, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of fugitive from justice.
On January 22, Tha Say, 39, of St. Paul, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 22, Jasani Leara McMorris, 20, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 22, James Earl Eason, 37, of St. Paul, was arrested in Monticello on a Ramsey County warrant for 1st degree aggravated robbery.
On January 22 Steven Ramsey Schuster, 48, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 22, Amanda Jo Kicker, 42, of Arlington, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On January 22, Bryant Joe Erickson, 40, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and violation of domestic abuse no contact orders and a McLeod County warrant for theft.
On January 22, Hanna Marie Fisher, 27, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 23, Logan Timothy Sonenstahl, 19, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 23, Aaron Allen Christofferson, 36, of Woodbury, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and fleeing law enforcement.
On January 23, Maggie Rae Kedrowski, 36, of Annandale, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 23, Christopher Gregory Cook, 50, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On January 23, Randy Dwaine Weeks, 38, of Big Lake, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On January 23, David George Laughton, 39, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violations.
On January 23, Lavina Mara Martinez, 41, of St. Paul, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of false information to law enforcement and a Sherburne County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 24, Amory Alban Dean, 34, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 24, Benjamin Michael Ogren, 30, of Buffalo, was arrested in Hanover on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 25, Maria Jo Drews, 39, of Delano, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.