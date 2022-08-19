On August 8th, Robert Allen Whitehead II, 48 of Sauk Rapids was arrested in Benton County on two Wright County warrants for 3rd degree DWI.
On August 8th, Hussein Jama Adan, 23 of St Paul was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Financial Card Fraud and a Washington County warrant for Giving Peace Officer a False Name.
On August 8th, Lisa Marie Strum, 55 of Shoreview was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On August 8th, Aribella Faye Peirce, 20 of Maple Grove was arrested in Maple Grove on a charge of Theft.
On August 9th, Brady Joseph Gillis, 35 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a Hennepin County warrants for 5th degree Drug Possession and a Hennepin warrant for Hit and Run.
On August 9th, Elijah Colt Basham, 36 of Princeton was arrested in Sherburne County on a charge of Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle and a Hennepin County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On August 9th, Matthew Patrick Delare, 49 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County warrant for Driving After Cancellation.
On August 9th, David Lee Moren, 47 of St Paul was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Financial Card Fraud.
On August 9th, Brittany Rose Layne, 36 of Paynesville was arrested in Paynesville on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On August 10th, Treyton Lawrence Vaillancourt, 28 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On August 10th, Jamie Marie Leonard, 43 of Barrett was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 1st degree Drug Sale, a Swift County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property, a Douglas County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession, an Otter Tail County warrant for Driving After Cancellation and a Pope County warrant for Theft.
On August 10th, Ashley Crystal Klabechek, 23 of North Branch was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession, a Chisago County warrant for DAR and a Washington County warrant for Theft.
On August 10th, Richard Lawrence Dayton, 56 of Isanti was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Driving After Cancellation.
On August 10th, Shawn Adam Lux, 36 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Mail Theft.
On August 10th, Anthony Edward Stewart, 31 of Kimball was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Violation of No Contact Order.
On August 11th, John Dols Stevenson, 41 of Big Lake was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On August 11th, Cante Lyn Ann Marie Lablanc, 25 of Red Wing was arrested in Yellow Medicine County on a Wright County warrant for Possession of Shoplifting Gear.
On August 11th, Cory Steven Sund, 36 of Avon was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault Strangulation and a warrant for 4th degree Criminal Damage to Property.
On August 11th, Tory Elizabeth Grass, 25 of Isanti was arrested in Cokato on a charge of 5thdegree Drug Possession.
On August 11th, Christopher Charles Watson, 43 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On August 12th, Bo Allen Bieniek, 24 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On August 12th, Morece Jackson Campbell, 36 of Bloomington was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Terroristic Threats.
On August 12th, Richard Charles Kelleher, 61 of Chaska was arrested in Pine County on a Wright County warrant for Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On August 12th, Ty Edward Kline, 25 of Annandale was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On August 12th, Mason John Marquette, 26 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On August 12th, Melissa Dawn Neuerburg, 39 of Big Lake was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On August 13th, Jeremy Scott Eggersgluss, 50 of Delano was arrested in Delano on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On August 13th, Michael Kevin Johnson, 37 of St Michael was arrested in Montrose on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On August 13th, Michael Dominique Livingston, 28 of St Paul was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Motor Vehicle Theft.
On August 13th, Trevor Deontr Schlotfeldt-Gidney, 27 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree Controlled Substance.
On August 13th, Alyssa Dawn Westholter, 26 of Lino Lakes was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On August 13th, Daniel Henry Frank Witthus, 39 of Stewart was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On August 14th, Fatima Acevedo, 20 of Hanover was arrested in Hanover on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On August 14th, Benjamin Greenleaf Hopkins, 45 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On August 14th, Kim Perry Johnson, 61 of Golden Valley was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
There were 20 Property Damage Accidents, 8 Personal Injury Accidents, 7 Hit and Run Accidents and 1 Car Deer Accidents.
There were arrests for 3 DWI, 2 Underage Consumption arrests, 0 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 101 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
