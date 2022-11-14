On November 7th, Christopher Morris Alan Barnes, 40 of Rockford was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On November 7th, Shane Leigh Blenker, 28 of Albany was arrested in Crow Wing County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 7th, Brittney Lynn Case, 22 of Brainerd was arrested in Crow Wing County on a Wright County warrant for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
On November 7th, Brandon Joseph Francen, 29 of Ham Lake was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On November 7th, Logan Michael Mostoller, 24 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On November 7th, Aaron Elliott Thompson, 48 of Monticello was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On November 8th, Janea Virginia Bradley-Bey, 24 of Brooklyn Park was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On November 8th, Adolfo Gomez Jimenez, 36 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On November 8th, Devin Michael Hoskins, 20 of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On November 8th, Robert Lee Jesmer, 45 of Des Moines IA was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On November 8th, Virgil Warren Mattson, 18 of Montrose was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On November 8th, Summer Lynn White, 23 of Red Lake was arrested in Beltramie County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 8th, Andrew Terrell Davis Jr, 36 of St Cloud was arrested in Albertville on charges of 1st Degree Aggravated Robbery and Obstruct Legal Process with Force.
On November 9th, Michael Paul Cappiello, 50 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 9th, Joseph Michael Erickson, 41 of Minneapolis was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On November 9th, Guadalupe Deleon Flores, 46 of Rockford was arrested in Albertville on charges of Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of Burglary Tools.
On November 9th, Derek Jacob Hanson, 32 of Blaine was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 9th, Mark Adebt Muhammad Harris, 43 of Rosemount was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On November 9th, Daniel Joseph Kenney, 34 of Hinckley was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Receiving Stolen Property.
On November 9th, Nancy Louise Meyer, 59 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On November 9th, Whitney Monic Peaker, 35 of St Paul was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree Assault.
On November 10th, John Carl Anderson, 59 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On November 10th, Benjamin Joseph Chandler, 44 of St Cloud was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree DWI.
On November 10th, Jacob Tyler Greeman, 25 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Check Forgery.
On November 10th, Jesse James Hulet, 18 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On November 10th, Jesse James Jendro, 32 of Waite Park was arrested in Benton County on Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Check Forgery.
On November 10th, Colten Ullen Johnston, 22 of Coon Rapids was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On November 10th, Fernando Mendez, 24 of Buffalo was arrested in Delano on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On November 10th, Jesse Michael Midas, 42 of St Cloud was arrested in Mille Lacs County on two Wright County warrants for Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On November 10th, Jennifer Lynne Woodstrom, 43 of South Haven was arrested in South Haven on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On November 11th, Jennifer Theresa Bowers, 38 of Little Falls was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 11th, Kala Arcangel Gillan, 27 of Buffalo was arrested in St Michael on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On November 11th, Emily Frances Hankins, 53 of Shakopee was arrested in Howard Lake on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On November 11th, Darren James Jones, 37 of Cokato was arrested in Mcleod County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On November 11th, James Michael Oliver, 37 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On November 11th, Timothy Allen Painschab, 45 of Maple Lake was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On November 11th, Shawn Michael Richards, 52 of Elk River was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On November 11th, Bradley Karl Sandvig, 39 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Violating a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On November 11th, Aaron Jon Trosvig, 50 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On November 11th, Evan Anthony Walker, 20 of Sauk Centre was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 12th, Travis John Anderson, 34 of Brainerd was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 12th, Keith Bradley Decker, 63 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 12th, David John Dressel, 55 of Howard Lake was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On November 12th, Jayden Nathen Luostari, 20 of Waverly was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 13th, Sue Ann Kolb, 44 of St Bonifacius was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Theft.
On November 13th, Austin Boyd Laumann, 18 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On November 13th, Yolanda Marie Tucker, 34 of Minneapolis was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
