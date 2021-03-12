Since July 2020, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office has been working on locating a missing adult male by the name of Tony Conley Perry.
In December 2020 human remains were located in rural Middleville Township in Wright County. These remains have been positively identified as being Tony Perry.
The Sheriff’s Office originally listed Tony Perry as a missing person in July of 2020 and posted the link to that information on our Facebook page in hopes of locating Tony Perry.
Now that Perry’s death has been confirmed we are again seeking information about his disappearance or his movements during the month of May 2020.
If you have any information in regard to this investigation, please contact Detective Kenyon at the Wright County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 763-682-7879
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.