On February 20th, Matthew Patrick Delare, 5 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 20th, Joshua Allen Hoffman, 37 of St Cloud was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 21st, Trevor Robert Campbell-Berry, 26 of Hinkley was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 21st, Marguerite Mary Koenig, 41 of Maple Grove was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On February 22nd, Ian David Bargel, 39 of Montrose was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On February 22nd, Matthew Shane Harris, 33 of Milaca was arrested in Carlton County on a Wright County warrant for 3rdDegree DWI Test Refufal.
On February 22nd, Ronald James Johnson, 52 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On February 22nd, Samantha Jean Julin, 25 of Mondovia WI was arrested in Hennepin County on a charge of Fugitive from Justice from Another State and a Wright County warrant for Possession of Hypodermic Needles.
On February 22nd, Brittany Rose Layne, 36 of Paynesville was arrested in Carlton County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 22nd, Michael Duane McLaughlin, 50 of Watertown was arrested in Delano on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On February 22nd, Aldean Charles Newman, 38 of New Hope was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On February 22nd, Michael Lee Rengel II, 25 of St Michael was arrested in Rockford on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On February 23rd, Curtis Adam Adams, 42 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 23rd, Manuel Andrade, 43 of Buffalo was arrested in Presido County TX on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 23rd, Lamar Terrell Clemons-Traxler, 30 of St Paul was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Reckless Driving.
On February 23rd, Daniel Kajika-James Harvey, 39 of St Paul was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On February 23rd, Hobson Machera Kimaiga, 27 of St Michael was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Disorderly Conduct.
On February 23rd, Matthew Christopher Kurtenbach, 41 of Faribault was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Check Forgery.
On February 23rd, Greg Dennis Mikkelson, 58 of Otsego was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On February 23rd, Bon Ward Muelken, 32 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 24th, Adam Christopher Ekegren, 28 of Shoreview was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On February 24th, Maurice Rodarick Eull, 62 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 2ndDegree DWI.
On February 24th, Dylan Thomas Hampton, 28 of Buffalo was arrested in South Haven on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On February 24th, Anthony James Kendall, 51 of Princeton was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On February 24th, Alphonzo Lamont Lee, 32 of New Hope was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On February 24th, Aaron Daniel Nelson, 27 of Brooten was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Check Forgery.
On February 24th, Michael Allan Tabor, 44 of Northfield was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On February 24th, Jennifer Lynne Woodstrom, 43 of South Haven was arrested in South Haven on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On February 25th, Jayden Augustine Rea, 22 of St Cloud was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On February 25th, Raymond Edward Springsteen Jr, 43 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on charges of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Interfere with Emergency Phone Calls.
On February 25th, Garrett James Vanzant, 25 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on Wright County warrants for Theft and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 26th, Logan Walker Greger, 24 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 26th, Israel Elias Holt, 25 of Watertown was arrested in Montrose on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On February 26th, Randall Michael Robeck, 60 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On February 26th, Cassie Marie Swanson, 25 of Big Lake was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Theft.
On February 26th, Nicole Elizabeth Walters, 37 of Shakopee was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 4th Degree Assault and two Wright County warrants for Theft.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.