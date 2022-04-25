On April 18th, Emmanuel Atuah Addo, 29 of Oakdale was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On April 18th, Daniel James Berg, 20 of Elk River was arrested in Washington County on Wright County warrants for Violate Domestic Abuse No Contact Order and 3rd Degree Criminal Damage to Property.
On April 18th, Christopher Allen Borgquist, 38 of Princeton was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Felon in Possession of a Firearm/Ammo.
On April 18th, Jacob Neil Conover, 32 of Hopkins was arrested in Carver County on Wright County warrants for Violate Domestic Abuse No Contact Order and Manufacture/Sell Simulated Drugs.
On April 18th, Ana Kristine Held, 31 of Monticello was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Contempt of Court/Interfere with Court Process/Proceedings.
On April 18th, Tyler James Lafave, 28 of St. Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for 2nd Degree Burglary and 5th Degree Assault.
On April 18th, Sean Michael O’Malley, 53 of South Haven was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 18th, Jacob John Van De Walker, 18 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On April 19th, Ethan Derek Ellis, 22 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 19th, Matthew Barrett Martin, 45 of St. Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for Theft and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 19th, Noah Michael Simpson, 23 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On April 19th, Paul Shawn Swonger, 43 of Litchfield was arrested in Chisago County on a Wright County warrant for Trespassing.
On April 20th, Justin Scott Bechtold, 19 of Big Lake was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Theft.
On April 20th, Sarah Lynn Boyd, 32 of Onamia was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 20th, Kyle Joseph Grunewald, 42 of Hanska was arrested in Waverly on a charge of Driving After Cancellation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On April 20th, Kelly Fay Tessman, 39 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 20th, Matthew Richard Winter, 27 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Interfere w/Privacy-Against a Minor Under 18.
On April 21st, Derek William Backus, 38 of Spring Valley was arrested in Mower County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 21st, Christopher Morris Alan Barnes, 40 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a charge of Receiving Stolen Property.
On April 21st, Benjamin Joseph Chandler, 43 of St. Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for DWI Test Refusal.
On April 21st, Anthony Duane Manning, 40 of Monticello was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 21st, Earl Maurice Petersen, 65 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 22nd, Michael Karl Berzins, 37 of Montrose was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On April 22nd, Catherine Lorraine Degroat, 42 of Newport was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 22nd, Michael Joseph Hess, 32 of St. Paul was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 22nd, Taymisha Marie McNaughton, 31 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 22nd, Richard Edward Poppen III, 37 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On April 22nd, Michael David Rutten, 52 of Little Falls was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 22nd, Jon Peter Seager, 59 of Monticello was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On April 22nd, Andrew Lee Skjod, 34 of Hanover was arrested in Rockford on a charge of Felon in Possession of Ammo/Firearm.
On April 23rd, David Allen Johnson, 52 of Swanville was arrested in Montrose on a charge of Driving After Cancellation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On April 23rd, Heather Rochelle Noble, 45 of Montrose was arrested in Delano on Wright County warrants for Driving After Revocation, Introducing Contraband into a Jail and 4th Degree DWI.
On April 23rd, Robert James Fast, 51 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On April 23rd, Cheng Moua, 33 of Big Lake was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 23rd, Ronald Dean Searcy, 57 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.