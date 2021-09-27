On September 19, Anthony Allen Thulien, 22, of Mound, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of obstruction of legal process, a Hennepin County warrant for 3rd degree DWI and a McLeod County warrant for obstruction of legal process.
On September 20, Kathy Diem Chi Tran, 23, of Blaine, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for false information to law enforcement violations.
On September 20, Nathan Reece Humke, 29, of Merrifield, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Washington County warrant for theft.
On September 20, Michael Paul Prestidge, 40, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On September 20, Levi John Schneider, 33, of Clearwater, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 20, Jacob Dempsey, 35, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on a Todd County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On September 20, Derrick Gordon Safe, 25, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On September 20, Sydney Ann McKellepp, 20, of St. Paul, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Washington County warrant for theft.
On September 21, Letourius Lerenzo Williams, 31, of Apple Valley, was arrested in Delano on a Blue Earth County warrant for obstruction of legal process.
On September 21, Ayub Mohamoud Iman, 24, of Eagan, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for financial transaction card fraud and a Kandiyohi County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On September 21, Rogelio Delagarza, 42, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On September 21, Denis Kelly Campbell, 35, of Marshall, was arrested in Victor Township on the charge of 2nddegree possession of a controlled substance.
On September 21, James Touy Becker, 44, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for false information to law enforcement.
On September 21, Cody Ryan Matthews, 21, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato Township on the charge of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 21, Tammy Lynn Crapser, 49, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
On September 22, Brandon Jay Harrington, 38, of Elk River, was arrested in Rogers on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 22, Janea Virginia Bradley-Bey, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for possession of shoplifting gear and theft violations.
On September 22, Fayelee Marie Bondeson, 32, of New Brighton, was arrested in Waverly on the charges of felon in possession of a firearm, motor vehicle theft, driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and receiving stolen property and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for 1st degree DWI violations.
On September 22, Sean Michael Bernier, 34, of St. Bonifacius, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, a Wright
County warrant for theft and a Sibley County warrant for DWI.
On September 22, Dylan Daniel Massie, 38, of Shakopee, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 2nd degree DWI refusal to test.
On September 23, Anthony Allen Cole, 44, of Big Lake, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On September 23, Laura Marie Baltaian, 39, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 23, Samuel Brian Hoffman, 28, of Monticello on Wright County warrants for driver’s license and traffic regulation violations.
On September 23, Jordan Ray Wissbroecker, 18, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for motor vehicle theft violations.
On September 23, Heather Rochelle Noble, 44, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charges of obstruction of legal process, introduction of contraband into a jail and a Wright County warrant for DWI violations.
On September 23, James Robert Hanson, 60, of Otsego, was arrested in Clearwater on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance and 2nd degree burglary violations.
On September 24, Arthur Ryan Roberts, 35, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 4th and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 24, Avery Darlene Judd, 21, of Stanchfield, was arrested in Isanti County on Wright County warrants for hit and run and reckless driving and a Becker County warrant for failure to appear.
On September 24, Valle Jean Arntson, 37, of Waite Park, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 24, Manuel Jesus Carchi, 49, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on an Anoka County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On September 24, Joanne Elizabeth Saman Neft, 33, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree burglary violations.
On September 24, Matthew David Garlitz, 36, no permanent address, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree assault violations.
On September 24, Randy Leroy Marx, 57, of Anoka, was arrested in Delano on the charge of shoplifting.
On September 24, Dereck William Mengelkoch, 34, of Pine River, was arrested in Maple Lake Township on a Crow Wing County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On September 24, Phillip James Roberts, 44, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for terroristic threat violations.
On September 24, Randy Lloyd Melchert, 61, of Winsted, was arrested in McLeod County on a Wright County warrant for DWI violations.
On September 24, Forrest Donald Stieve, 59, of Albertville, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On September 25, Clell Walker Deakins, 39, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On September 26, Jonathan Arthur Tuott, 36, of Cedar, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On September 26, Sally Ann Rondeau, 40, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree assault.
On September 26, Richard Allen Mitchell, 27, of Cokato, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation inimical to public safety violations.
On September 26, James Villanueva, 44, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On September 26, James Scott Beatty, 54, of Dassel, was arrested in Meeker County on a Wright County warrant for motor vehicle registration violations.
On September 26, Marvin Smith, 61, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on a Wright County warrant for indecent exposure violation.
On September 27, Daniel Keith Gutknecht, 61, of Buffalo, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
There were 28 Property Damage Accidents, 11 Personal Injury Accidents, 3 Hit and Run Accidents and 6 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 4 arrests for DWI, 6 Underage Consumption arrests, 7 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 86 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
