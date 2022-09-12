Wright County Sheriffs Office Activity Report For Period Ending September 12th, 2022
On September 5th, Simone Georgette Boyd-Evans, 25 of Onamia was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for Identity Theft.
On September 5th, Chrissandra Marie Franchuk, 28 of Plato was arrested in Annandale on a charge of Violate a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On September 5th, Isiah Maurice Wright, 20 of Minneapolis was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On September 6th, Tyler Gilbert Abfalter, 23 of Annandale was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 6th, James Patrick Byrne, 55 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On September 6th, Andrew Michael Dmytruk, 28 of Dayton was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 6th, Mandel Tabor Dye, 37 of Crystal was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Predatory Offender Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirements.
On September 6th, Douglas Lawson Foster Jr, 42 of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On September 6th, Richard Allen Griffin, 34 of Minneapolis was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Receive/Possess a Firearm with no Serial Number.
On September 6th, Steven Ray Hendricks Jr, 38 of Minneapolis was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for 3rd Degree DWI and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 6th, Michael Joseph Hess, 33 of St Paul was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 6th, Shawnasee Emonie Johnson, 21 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Assault.
On September 6th, Sean Duanne Lofton, 53 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Receiving Stolen Property.
On September 6th, Aaron Micah Lutterman, 39 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On September 6th, David James Potratz, 37 of St Paul was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On September 7th, Jordan Glenn Baird, 23 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On September 7th, Raymond Anthony Graham, 45 of Plymouth was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On September 7th, Ryan Matthew Granger, 44 of Crystal was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 7th, Terry Henry Grunwald Jr, 38 of Zimmerman was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On September 7th, Kyrie Ann Hase, 34 of St Cloud was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 7th, Charles Scott Hoosier, 19 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 7th, Michael Richard Ludowese, 41 of Litchfield was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On September 7th, Wade Allen MacDonald, 40 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 7th, Loren Richard Wheeler, 35 of Rosemount was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Terroristic Threats.
On September 8th, Yusra Abumayaleh, 37 of Coon Rapids was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 8th, Tucker Layn Barse, 18 of Buffalo was arrested in Delano on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 8th, Ronald Mitchell Cohen, 55 of Brooklyn Park was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 8th, Leonard William Driscoll, 37 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on Wright County warrants for Violate a Harassment/Restraining Order and Indecent Exposure.
On September 8th, John Peter Durkee, 46 of Rockford was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On September 8th, Travis John Fouquette, 40 of St Cloud was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On September 8th, Shane Harlan McGuire, 26 of Ramsey was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On September 8th, Emma Christine Schneider, 29 of Maple Lake was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On September 8th, Aidon Moon Sheridan, 20 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 8th, Megan Ann Smith, 25 of Little Falls was arrested in Morrison County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 8th, Doreen Kay Sproul, 67 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on two Wright County warrants for Violate Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On September 8th, Kyle William Sumption, 22 of Buffalo was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for Disorderly Conduct.
On September 8th, Brian De’Andre Ward Dye, 31 of Minneapolis was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Theft of Motor Vehicle.
On September 8th, Marie Elizabeth Wegleitner, 42 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for Identity Theft and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 9th, Antoniette Cherrie Brewer, 51 of St Paul was arrested in Hennepin County on a charge of Fugitive from Justice from Other state and a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 9th, Steven Scott Elsworth Aune, 32 of Anoka was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 9th, Nicole Marie Kramer, 37 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On September 9th, Levi Sully Monson, 28 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On September 9th, Lucas Bradley Moore, 29 of Lakeville was arrested in Annandale on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On September 10th, Trisha Ann Burroughs, 45 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On September 10th, Michael Thomas Fink, 39 of St Paul was arrested in St Michae on a charge of Violate a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On September 10th, Nathan James Hofman, 42 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault.
On September 10th, Chuetong Lee, 44 of Brooklyn Park was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On September 10th, Susan Marie Niedzielski, 39 of Maple Lake was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On September 10th, Austin Hunter Nielsen, 21 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on charges of Stalking and Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On September 10th, Gunther Allen Olson, 24 of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Assault and 2nd Degree DWI.
On September 11th, Taylor Ryan Brummer, 45 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of Obstruct Legal Process with Force and a Wright County warrant for Obstruct Legal Process.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.