On October 18, Victoria Lynn Prince-Esmond, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance violation.
On October 18, Matthew Ryan Glunz, 39, of South Haven, was arrested in South Haven on the charge of domestic assault.
On October 18, Michelle Marie Boeckman, 30, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for fleeing law enforcement violations.
On October 18, Jessica Marie Olson, 41, of Hanover, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On October 18, Jeremy Cromwell Phyle, 40, of Zimmerman, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of receiving stolen property.
On October 19, Dara LeeDawn Smith Larson, 32, of Fargo, ND, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4thdegree DWI violations.
On October 19, Michael Edmund Richmond, 33, of Nisswa, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of child pornography.
On October 19, Marla Kay Hanson, 65, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree assault.
On October 19, Dale John LaFave, 52, of Fair Haven, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for 2nddegree burglary, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, incendiary device and driving violations.
On October 19, Christopher Robin Baldwin, 44, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a Brown County warrant for domestic assault by strangulation.
On October 20, Sara Jacqueline Dennis, 36, of Long Lake, was arrested in Delano on the charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of legal process.
On October 20, Jason Paul Larue, 50, of St. Paul, was arrested in Delano on a Stearns County warrant for 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance.
On October 20, Marc Alan Demarais, 44, of Big Lake, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On October 20, China Mae Hutchins, 26, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Montrose on a McLeod County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On October 21, Jonathan Jordan Koenig, 22, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of terroristic threats, 5thdegree assault and possession of a firearm under the influence of a controlled substance.
On October 21, Daniel Hudson De Beaulie Ziegler, 61, of Spring Lake Park, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On October 21, Jeremy Darrell Jones, 34, of St. Paul, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On October 21, Jasani Leara McMorris, 20, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Anoka County on Wright County warrants for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On October 21, Christie Marie Weir, 34, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On October 22, Daniel Richard Bruchmann, 45, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On October 22, Alex Adam Rischmiller, 33, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Annandale on a Renville County warrant for domestic assault.
On October 22, Lon Andrew Mingo, 53, of Buffalo, was arrested in Sherburne County on the charge of domestic assault.
On October 22, Marvin Devanty Cheaye, 20, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On October 22, Christopher Anthony Watson, 36, of Buffalo, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On October 22, Ryan Luke Kirsch, 45, of Lester Prairie, was arrested in Montrose on a Washington County warrant for careless driving.
On October 22, Christian Wayne Swanson, 58, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On October 23, Jared Anthony Rathai, 36, of Shakopee, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On October 23, Myles Alden Egor Pettis, 20, of East Bethel, was arrested in Cokato on the charges of kidnapping and terroristic threats.
On October 23, Andres Jairo Arismendy, 37, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On October 23, Adolfo Quijada Lara, 63, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault.
On October 24, Jacob Alan Westerhouse, 38, of St. Cloud, was arrested in South Haven on the charges of 1st degree DWI test refusal, 1st degree DWI, driving after cancelation inimical to public safety and fleeing law enforcement.
On October 24, Leah Kay Christensen, 28, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of theft and a Mille Lacs County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On October 24, James Brandon Bush, 35, of Richmond, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On October 24, Leonard William Driscoll, 36, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for violation of an order for protection.
On October 24, Scott Arnold Boche, 51, of Waverly, was arrested in Waverly on a Wright County warrant for fleeing law enforcement.
On October 24, Mitchell Harold King, 43, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of fugitive from justice.
On October 24, Eric Joseph Noecker, 34, of Waverly, was arrested in Waverly on the charge of domestic assault.
On October 25, Zachariah Xavier Reuben Dethlefs, 28, of Raymond, was arrested in Delano on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On October 25, James Carl Jacobsen, 55, of Monticello, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of motor vehicle theft and receiving stolen property.
