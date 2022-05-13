Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were booked in Wright County Jail. A full listing of every sentencing in the county can be found at www.monticellotimes.com under the public safety heading
• Arlesha Shalene Burch, 38 of St Michael was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance
• Derric Joseph Abbott, 33 of Monticello was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
• Noah Michael Simpson, 23 of Monticello was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
• Jason William Troland, 51 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Driving After Cancellation/Inimical to Public Safety.
• Jessica Noel Ryan Cameron, 37 of Monticello was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
• Devon William Coolen, 21 of Buffalo was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Terroristic Threats.
• Kyrie Ann Hase, 34 of Maplewood was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
• Kaitlyn Darlene Marie Hohman, 20 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
• Dominic Justin Kestner, 18 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation and a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
• Angela Ann Rudd, 37 of Cottage Grove was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
• Samuel David Sivanich, 22 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
• Richard Allen Griffin, 34 of Minneapolis was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Recklessy Handle or Use a Dangerous Weapon.
• Michael Jay Hanson, 49 of Big Lake was arrested in Sherburne County on a charge of Violate a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
• Alysha Faith Hemsworth, 32 of Clearwater was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
• Melissa Ann Poehler, 40 of Big Lake was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Theft of Services.
• Jorge Carrido Franco, 28 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on charges of 2nd Degree Assault and 4th Degree Assault on a Peace Officer.
• Sarah Marie Dahn Schmidt, 42 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Violate Domestic Abuse/Order for Protection.
