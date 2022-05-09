On May 2nd, Joshua Mogaka Achuka, 32 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On May 2nd, Justin Allen Ackerman, 27 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On May 2nd, Arlesha Shalene Burch, 38 of St Michael was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 2nd, Andrew James Jacobson, 33 of Waverly was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 2nd, Daniel Allen Niemann, 42 of Maple Grove was arrested in Ottertail County on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 2nd, Cassandra Jasmin Stein, 35 of Richfield was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On May 2nd, Cory Steven Sund, 36 of Avon was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for Domestic Assault and Violate a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On May 2nd, Bobby Thornton, 43 of Maplewood was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On May 3rd, Chealsi Ann Laree Scott-Pantze, 30 of Onamia was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for Theft and Check Forgery.
On May 4th, Derric Joseph Abbott, 33 of Monticello was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 4th, Andrew Michael Chandler, 44 of White Bear Lake was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Identity Theft.
On May 4th, Troy Duane Engels, 56 of Otsego was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 4th, Austin Lee Salo, 29 of Elk River was arrested in Anoka County on a charge of Fugitive from Justice from Another State.
On May 4th, Levi John Schneider, 34 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 4th, Noah Michael Simpson, 23 of Monticello was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On May 4th, Ashton Rae James Smith, 20 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a charge of Solicit Child to Engage in Sexual Conduct.
On May 4th, Jason William Troland, 51 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Driving After Cancellation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On May 5th, Jessica Noel Ryan Cameron, 37 of Monticello was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On May 5th, Devon William Coolen, 21 of Buffalo was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Terroristic Threats.
On May 5th, Kyrie Ann Hase, 34 of Maplewood was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 5th, Kaitlyn Darlene Marie Hohman, 20 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 5th, Dominic Justin Kestner, 18 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation and a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 5th, Robert Keith Lewerke, 53 of Buffalo was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for Terroristic Threats.
On May 5th, Kerry Leroy Nystrom, 28 of St Cloud was arrested in Benton County on Wright County warrants for Possess Hypodermic Needles and Theft.
On May 5th, Ryenn Lee Roberts, 26 of Minneapolis was arrested in Benton County on Wright County warrants for Theft, 2nd Degree Controlled Substance, 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Receiving Stolen Property.
On May 5th, Angela Ann Rudd, 37 of Cottage Grove was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 5th, Justin Samuel Schaden, 41 of Coon Rapids was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Flee a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
On May 5th, Samuel David Sivanich, 22 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 6th, Tanotra Monique Bell, 42 of St Paul was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Possession of Shoplifting Gear.
On May 6th, Treviontae Montrez Desjarlait, 18 of St Cloud was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of Remove/Change Serial Numbers on Firearms.
On May 6th, Jeffrey Alan Goble, 61 of Delano was arrested in Delano on a charge of Violating a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On May 6th, Richard Allen Griffin, 34 of Minneapolis was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Recklessy Handle or Use a Dangerous Weapon.
On May 6th, Michael Jay Hanson, 49 of Big Lake was arrested in Sherburne County on a charge of Violate a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On May 6th, Marius Lamar Heard, 54 of St Paul was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Possession of Shoplifting Gear.
On May 6th, Alysha Faith Hemsworth, 32 of Clearwater was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On May 6th, Koby Randal Dean Kestner, 24 of Delano was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Controlled Substance, Flee a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle and Counterfeiting of Currency.
On May 6th, Bernardo Trujillo Lopez, 25 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On May 6th, Melissa Ann Poehler, 40 of Big Lake was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Theft of Services.
On May 6th, Phetsamone Saraday, 48 of St Cloud was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Theft.
On May 6th, Dylan Michael Setrum, 18 of Becker was arrested in Sherburne County on a Warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 7th, Jorge Carrido Franco, 28 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on charges of 2nd Degree Assault and 4th Degree Assault on a Peace Officer.
On May 7th, Mitchell Gregory Holt, 49 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On May 7th, Sarah Marie Dahn Schmidt, 42 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Violate Domestic Abuse/Order for Protection.
