On May 10, Justin Michael Johnson, 21, of Zimmerman, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On May 10, Jordan Ray Wissbroecker, 18, of St. Paul, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of counterfeiting of currency and a McLeod County warrant for motor vehicle theft.
On May 11, Michael Robert Durbin, 56, of Monticello, was arrested in Corrina Township on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On May 11, Matthew William Morse, 43, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charges of 1st degree sale and possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd degree, 3rd degree and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance violation.
On May 11, Landon Ricky Olesiak, 45, of Owatonna, was arrested in Steele County on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On May 11, Christopher Richard Tibbetts, 37 of New Hope, was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On May 11, Tyrone Lavalle Hubbard, 48, of Buffalo, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and violation of a harassment restraining order.
On May 12, Trisha Jean Huerta, 31, of Backus, was arrested in Buffalo on an Isanti County warrant for theft.
On May 12, Daniel Jonathan Miller, 31, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.
On May 12, Victoria Ruth Kolstad, 41, of Buffalo, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of domestic assault.
On May 12, Misti Lynn Nelson, 30, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Becker County apprehension and detention order for fleeing law enforcement.
On May 12, Matthew Francis Berg, 40, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.
On May 12, Kristina Marie Wald, 48, of Big Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Hennepin County apprehension and detention order for theft and a Mille Lacs County apprehension and detention order for DWI.
On May 12, Thomas Robert Mueller, 56 of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On May 12, Amber Rose Ellison, 37, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On May 13, Gino Tomas Bacigalupo, 22, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On May 13, Ian Michael Strempke, 32, of Randall, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation and a Morrison County warrant for theft.
On May 13, Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 28, of Clear Lake, was arrested in Morrison County on Wright County warrants for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and 5th degree assault violations.
On May 13, Jennifer Lee Davis, 42, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for counterfeiting of currency violations
On May 13, Mark Larry Narum, 52, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On May 13, Rendel Deonte Akis, 34, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for check forgery and a Crow Wing County for theft of services.
On May 13, Marcus Louis Cameron, 22, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for interference with a 911 call violation.
On May 13, Mikkel Allen Ferguson, 27, of Little Falls, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 14, Noah Andrew Hartfiel, 20, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on the charges of 5th degree sale and possession of a controlled substance.
On May 14, Sean Roff Donaghue, 50, of Plymouth, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for domestic assault by strangulation and terroristic threat violations.
On May 14, Dylan Dean Kelly, 24, of Anoka, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for terroristic threats and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On May 14, Sarah Jane Justice, 27, of Shoreview, was arrested in Maple Lake on a Meeker County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 14, Isiah Chetteh Roberts, 29, of Ham Lake, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of theft.
On May 14, Youan Nyan Weanquoi, 20, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of possession of stolen property and theft.
On May 14, Drew Joseph Alan Brockman, 24, of Big Lake, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On May 15, Miguel Angel Arroyo Hernandez, 25, of Hanover, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of domestic assault.
On May 15, Jake Randall Forpahl, 27, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of domestic assault.
On May 15, Gerald Grady Seely, 36, of Annandale, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of ammunition.
On May 16, Derek James Painschab, 29, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and Wright County warrants for theft and driving after cancellation.
On May 16, Tyler Jeffrey Gregerson, 27, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault.
On May 16, Robert Stanley Plummer, 59, of Otsego, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On May 16, Akelewene Abella, 30, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On May 16, Jeffrey Allen Quast, 42, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On May 16, Karen Sue Butcher, 44, of Hutchinson, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On May 16, Arthur Ryan Roberts, 35, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Delano on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On May 16, Brittany Marie Tiffany, 32, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On May 16, Tyler Lee Schmidt, 30, of Montrose, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 2nd degree DWI and a Hennepin County warrant for 2nd degree DWI.
