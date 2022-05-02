On April 25th, Steven Prescott Bairett, 49 of Sauk Rapids was arrested in Annandale on charges of 2nd Degree Assault and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
On April 25th, Joshua Jerell Kendrick, 36 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On April 25th, Bradley Sanford Odell II, 36 of Rockford was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Violate Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On April 25th, John Charles Wagner, 37 of Montrose was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 25th, Keagan Ashton Oliver Winter, 23 of St. Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Under 21 Liquor Consumption.
On April 26th, Sarah Leslie Bofferding, 37 of Duluth was arrested in St. Louis County on a Wright County warrant for Disorderly Conduct.
On April 26th, Rafael Hafiz Bryson, 37 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm/Ammo.
On April 26th, Brian Bradley Davis, 57 of St. Cloud was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree Controlled Substance and a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 26th, Andrea Jordan Henning, 29 of Delano was arrested in Delano on a charge of Fugitive from Justice from Another State.
On April 26th, Cody Ryan Mathews, 22 of Cokato was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 3rd Degree Controlled Substance and a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 26th, Shawn David Tomlinson, 37 of Big Lake was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for Failure to Appear for Family Court.
On April 27th, Jeffrey Lee Hagen, 32 of Otsego was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On April 27th, Krystal Anne Hanson, 52 of Litchfield was arrested in McLeod County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 27th, Brittinie Marie Johnson, 32 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On April 27th, Michael Thomas Korhonen, 39 of Annandale was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On April 27th, Cory William Lyons, 33 of Waverly was arrested in Swift County on a Wright County warrant for Predatory Offender Fails to Register.
On April 28th, Naomi Jean Baker, 41 of Delano was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 28th, Lavell Rossell Bible, 51 of Minneapolis was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County warrants for Driving After Cancellation/Inimical to Public Safety and Disorderly Conduct.
On April 28th, Adam Joseph Jeske, 40 of Buffalo was arrested in Delano on Wright County warrants for Domestic Assault and Violation of a Domestic Abuse Protection Order.
On April 28th, Brett Steven Lewis, 39 of Bethel was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 28th, Taylor Andrew Michalik, 37 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On April 28th, Jamie Lynn Montoya, 36 of Minneapolis was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 28th, Christine Marie Philstrom, 23 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of Give a Peace Officer a False Name/DOB.
On April 29th, Daniel Keith Barnhouse, 42 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of Violate a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On April 29th, Markelle Marie Sundstrom, 38 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Assault.
On April 30th, Kyle Evan Ficken, 34 of Buffalo was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 30th, Paxton Mark Metcalf, 22 of Big Lake was arrested in Monticello on a charge of DWI Test Refusal.
On April 30th, Benjamin Brooks Tregaskis, 37 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On May 1st, Jeffrey Scott Buckmeier, 53 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On May 1st, Raoul Elias Johnson, 43 of Annandale was arrested in Winsted on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On May 1st, Mary Alice McGauley, 64 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On May 1st, Grant Phillip Walters, 32 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a charge of Domestic Assault.
