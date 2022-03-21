On March 14th, Timothy Jon Barthel, 45, of Mound was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 14th, Brandon Jay Harrington, 38, of Elk River was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 14th, Jessica Rose Langford, 35, of Mound was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On March 14th, Hunter Kendall John Robinson, 19, of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.
On March 14th, Clyde Wendell Simmons, 38, of Waite Park was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On March 15th, Nyreh Samearl Anderson, 23, of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Burglary.
On March 15th, Brino Antonio Gamboa, 37, of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for False Name/DOB.
On March 15th, Jeremy Cromwell Phyle, 40, of Monticello was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for Terroristic Threats and Receiving Stolen Property.
On March 15th, Terry Valentino Reynolds, 24, of Minneapolis was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Robbery.
On March 16th, John Timothy Dynan, 50, of Elk River was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Driving After Cancellation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On March 16th, Jordan Rae Gervais, 27, of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 16th, Darren James Jones, 36, of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 16th, Jon Michael Manning, 42, of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 16th, Felicia Ann Masters, 37, of Buffalo was arrested in Delano on a charge of Driving After Cancellation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On March 17th, Jacob Tyler Greeman, 24, of Eden Prairie was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Check Forgery.
On March 17th, Clayton Robert Kessler, 20, of Buffalo was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for 2nd Degree Burglary and Theft.
On March 17th, Jaycee Elizabeth Knutson, 20, of Buffalo was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 17th, Andrew Robert Lind-Behrends, 27, of Sartell was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Flee a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
On March 17th, Antonio De Jesus Perea Hernandez, 34, of Minneapolis was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On March 17th, Shaquan Ray Rulford, 28, of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Terroristic Threats.
On March 17th, John Charles Wagner, 37, of Montrose was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 17th, Damon Edward Yanta, 43, of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Violation of a Domestic Abuse/Order for Protection.
On March 18th, Christopher Robin Baldwin, 45, of St Michael was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On March 18th, Mark Anthony Carik, 43, of Montrose was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On March 18th, Adam Aaron Farrier, 31, of Howard Lake was arrested in Mcleod County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 18th, Rebecca Ann Ford-Matai, 39, of Minnetonka was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 18th, Kaylee Rae Hermann, 29, of St. Paul was arrested in Hennepin County on a charge of 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On March 18th, Amy Elise Jaskowiak, 36, of Hutchinson was arrested in Annandale on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 18th, Chintal Yoginbhai Patel, 32, of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Flee Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
On March 18th, Theresa Marie Sletto, 36, of Brandon was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On March 18th, David Tyrel Szczodroski, 40, of Little Falls was arrested in Buffalo on charges of Theft and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 19th, Marcus Ricardo Brown, 27, of St Cloud was arrested in Silver Creek Township on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On March 19th, Daniel James Herrman, 51, of Becker was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rdDegree DWI.
On March 19th, Marvin Smith, 62, of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of Indecent Exposure.
On March 19th, Zachariah Adam Yamauchi, 33, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On March 20th, Michelle Christine Fay, 29, of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Terroristic Threats.
On March 20th, James Michael Latour, 62, of South Haven was arrested in Annandale on a charge of 3rdDegree DWI.
On March 20th, Keith David Thesing, 67, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
