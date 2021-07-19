On July 12, Kayla Ann Harmston, 31, of St. Paul, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5thdegree assault.
On July 12, Jesse Michael Midas, 41, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for terroristic threats and violation of no contact orders.
On July 12, Bree Elizabet Michl, 21, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On July 13, Zachary Forrest Riedberger, 32, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On July 13, Richard Evan Politte, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On July 13, James Touy Becker, 44, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for false information to law enforcement violations.
On July 13, Tasha Anne Hott, 36, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rddegree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 14, Ryan Joseph Sautter, 41, of Osseo, was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for no proof of insurance and an Anoka County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 14, Beverly Ann Lepley, 48, of St. Paul, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for identity theft violations.
On July 14, Antonio Eugene McDonal, 50, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 4th degree burglary and 4th degree assault.
On July 14, Troy James Neugent, 37, of Buffalo, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree assault violations.
On July 15, Brandan James Berkhoel, 20, of Plymouth, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree assault violations.
On July 15, Nicholas Robert Meyer, 39, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for receiving stolen property violations.
On July 15, Jeffrey Brian Bolgrean, 44, of Kasson, was arrested in Steele County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On July 15, Mikkel Allen Ferguson, 27, of Little Falls, was arrested in Morrison County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree assault violations.
On July 15, Anthony Duane Manning, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Morrison County on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On July 15, Kendall Joseph Porter, 39, no permanent address, was arrested in Monticello on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On July 15, John Kevin Melina, 42, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for fleeing law enforcement violations.
On July 15, Justin Allen Ackerman, 26, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On July 15, Sarah Jean Pinke, 43, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 15, Austin Steven Alama, 25, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of domestic assault.
On July 15, Ashley Rose Chaika, 37, of St. Michael, was arrested in Corrina Township on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 15, Brandon Joel Eddie Williams, 30, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for driving license violations
On July 15, Jessica Marie Krugerud, 29, of Blaine, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On July 16, John Raymond Evers, 35, of South Haven, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for predatory offender violations and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for 4th degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On July 16, Nicole Amy Hoffman, 22, of Clearwater, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance and a Hubbard County warrant for receiving stolen property.
On July 17, Frank Louis Ambrosio, 28, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On July 17, Timothy Michael Ohern, 55, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On July 17, Matthew Earl Potter, 38, of Royalton, was arrested in Corrina Township on a Wright County warrant for theft and a Lac Qui Parle County warrant for DWI.
On July 17, Kristopher R. Dillard Ramirez, 24, of Willmar, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 18, Jeremy Clay Schoeppler, 50, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On July 18, Manuel Jesus Carchi, 49, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On July 18, Bryan Curtis Herbst, 41, of Rogers, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations
On July 18, Christopher Gary Laitinen, 52, of Waverly, was arrested in Monticello on a Mille Lacs County warrant for interference with a 911 call.
On July 19, Maurine Kwamboka Mairura, 34, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of false information to law enforcement.
