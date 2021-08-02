On July 26, Scott Arnold Boche, 51, of Waverly, was arrested in Woodland Township on the charge of fleeing law enforcement.
On July 26, Thomas Phillip Zarembinski, 59, of Vadnais Heights, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 1st degree DWI violations.
On July 26, Troy Demose Tanney, 36, of Burnsville, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree burglary violations.
On July 26, Danny Gene Davis, 43, of Hanover, was arrested in Rockford on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a weapon violation.
On July 26, Cody Levi Hunt, 26, of Cannon Falls, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On July 26, Martin Charles Anderson, 52, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for financial transaction card fraud violations.
On July 26, Luis Alonso Villa Varela, 29, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Stockholm Township on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On July 26, Melanie Lee Blunt, 47, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On July 27, Logan Scott Vanderbeek, 21, of Princeton, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on a Wright County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and an Isanti County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 27, Justin Blake Ferro, 32, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On July 27, Robert Michael Schuneman, 42, of Otsego, was arrested in French Lake Township on the charge of domestic assault.
On July 27, Julie Ann Koerner, 42, of Corcoran, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On July 27, Brennan Thomas Jeffrey, 25, of Litchfield, was arrested in Meeker County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On July 27, Megan Marcel Minnick, 38, of Becker, was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County warrants for identity theft and theft violations.
On July 27, Cody Milan Runke, 37, of Buffalo, was arrested in Maple Lake Township on the charge of possession of pornographic work of minors.
On July 27, Jon Gerald Story, 57, of Becker, was arrested in Delano on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree burglary violations.
On July 28, Crispin Morales Nazario, 20, of Montrose, was arrested in Rockford Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On July 28, Melissa Dwan Neuerburg, 38, of Big Lake, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On July 28, Aaron Joseph-William Strom, 19, of Marshall, was arrested in Lyon County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On July 28, Clyde Tebug Mutanga, 27, of St. Louis Park, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for receiving stolen property and a Stearns County warrant for terroristic threats.
On July 28, Sean Michael St. Denis, 37, of Rogers, was arrested in Hennepin county on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On July 28, Roydon Nicholas Marx, 23, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Ramsey County on the charges of 1st degree burglary, 2nd degree felony assault and stalking.
On July 28, Ashley Sheree Haldorson, 38, of Otsego, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On July 28, William Jo Chmelik, 53, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On July 28, Joseph James Sufka, 36, of Clearwater, was arrested in Annandale on Wright County warrants for 4th degree assault and theft violations.
On July 29, Tyler Ramiro Martin, 30, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On July 29, Cyrena Anne Quast, 30, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for trespassing and driving after revocation violations.
On July 29, Derek John Aune, 43, no permanent address, was arrested in Stearns County on the charge of 2nd degree burglary.
On July 29, Matthew David Frans, 34, of Maplewood, was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a no contact order.
On July 29, Dawn Renee Girtz, 62, of Becker, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for toxic substance use violations.
On July 29, Jamie Glen Fry, 30, of Crystal, was arrested in Delano on the charge of driving after revocation inimical to public safety.
On July 30, Willie Depriest Pittman, 39, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Meeker County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree DWI violations.
On July 30, Brendon Michael Greiner, 31, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 1stdegree sale of a controlled substance violation.
On July 30, Jeffrey Allen Demeules, 41, of Delano, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On July 30, Travis Jay Davis, 42, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On July 31, Misty Ann Nicholas, 29, of St. Cloud, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 1st degree possession of a controlled substance and a Stearns County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 31, Dustin Duwayne Olson, 27, of St. Cloud, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 1st degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 31, Christopher James Rawdon, 26, of Becker, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation.
On August 1, Summer Lynn White, 21, of Red Lake, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Beltrami County warrant for check forgery.
On August 1, Zachary Steven Ahrens, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On August 1, Andres Jairo Arismendy, 37, of Monticello, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 2nd degree DWI test refusal.
On August 1, Bryan Lee Sauer, 53, of Dassel, was arrested in Clearwater on the charges of motor vehicle theft, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree burglary and 1st degree criminal damage to property.
On August 1, Brian Gregory Bogan, 42, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of domestic assault by strangulation and obstruction of legal process.
On August 1, Kenneth James Hill, 30, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On August 2, Derek William Backus, 37, of Spring Valley, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
There were 15 Property Damage Accidents, 5 Personal Injury Accidents, 1 Hit and Run Accidents and 1 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 4 arrests for DWI, 6 Underage Consumption arrests, No School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 78 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
