On March 29, Amory Alban Dean, 34, of Farmington, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On March 29, Michael Ryan Rueckert, 33, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On March 29, Jerry Yang, 40, of St. Paul, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for terroristic threat violations.
On March 29, Roger James Bruneau, 66, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of fleeing law enforcement, obstruction of legal process and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On March 30, David Allen Adams, 35, of Le Sueur, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 30, Jenna Nicole Estes, 28, no permanent address, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 30, Heather Renea Prince, 19, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance violation.
On March 30, Dustin John Palm, 31, of Rockford, was arrested in Anoka County on Wright County warrants for 1st degree and 3rddegree burglary, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 2nd degree DWI refusal to test violations.
On March 30, Spencer Alexander Beseman, 31, of Rutledge, was arrested in Pine County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On March 30, Chad Allen Chaney, 47, of Nelson, was arrested in Anoka County on Wright County court orders for 1st degree criminal damage to property, a weapons violation, and a Yellow Medicine County warrant for 1st degree burglary.
On March 30, Matthew Gregory Lepowsky, 38, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of felon in possession of ammunition.
On March 30, Ryan Matthew Hill, 39, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On March 30, Jessica Lynn Gage, 27, of Buffalo, was arrested in Monticello on a McLeod County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 30, Jesse Allen Hutchins, 28, of Spring Lake Park, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 2nd degree DWI.
On Mach 30, Hannah Lenore Mills, 26, of Cambridge, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 30, Patricia Ann Moorhouse, 59, of Winsted, was arrested in McLeod County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On March 30, David Marlyn Lind, 51, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 31, Herold Wennie Page, 36, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 31, Jose Maria Vento, 18, of Dassel, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Renville County warrant for 5th degree assault.
On March 31, Logan Hunter Worden, 18, of Dassel, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 31, Darin Paul Stern, 47, of Forest Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On March 31, Jason Ray Jacobs, 44, of Annandale, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree sale of a controlled substance violation.
On March 31, Lawrence Left Hand Bull, 26, of North Moorhead, was arrested in Otter Tail County on a Wright County warrant for 3rddegree DWI violations.
On March 31, Robert Phillip Moore, 56, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County court order for 1st degree DWI violations.
On March 31, Gerald Lamont Bland, 26, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Hennepin County warrant for theft.
On March 31, Aprilynn McClurg, 44, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On March 31, Jennifer Lynn Weis, 37, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On March 31, Robyn Lynn Rossman, 39, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On April 1, Ryenn Lee Roberts, 25, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of counterfeit currency.
On April 1, Corey Nicholas Moeller, 32, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance and a Sherburne County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 1, Lily Alejandra Zelaya Valladares, 23, of Willmar, was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for liquor consumption under 21 and a Hennepin County warrant for theft.
On April 1, Micheal Karl Berzins, 36, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 1, Kimberly Ann Berzins, 47, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 1, Dakota Charles Bruns, 30, of Buffalo, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County court order for contempt of court.
On April 2, Gracie Shaylee Provo, 18, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On April 2, Sarah Lynn Boyd, 31, of Onamia, was arrested in Crow Wing County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 2, Charles Demonte Huberty, 25, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 3, Angel May Williams, 36, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On April 3, Joseph Charles Huikko, 41, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo Township on the charge of false information to law enforcement and a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violations.
On April 3, Samuel Perry Lee, 55, of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On April 4, Rachel Marie Sopkowiak, 35, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On April 4, Sondra Grace Keezer, 24, of White Earth, was arrested in Clearwater on Nicollet County warrants for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and theft.
On April 4, Dean Arthur Schmidt, 66, of Buffalo, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 5, Dawn Love Foss, 42, of Blaine, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 5, Cristel Ann Knutson-Demars, 37, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of receiving stolen property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.