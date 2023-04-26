On April 17th, Michael James Dalbec, 26 of Loretto was arrested in Rockford on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 17th, Cameron Alan Gotvaslee, 21 of Cokato was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
On April 17th, Denise Passion Jones, 30 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 17th, Kristina Marie Lorinser, 36 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On April 17th, Aaron Lee Nakao, 45 of Brooklyn Park was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On April 17th, Daniel Scott Nelson, 37 of Madison was arrested in Otsego on charges of 1st Degree DWI and Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On April 17th, Richard Robert Pedersen, 62 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On April 17th, Ryan Michael Renstrom, 48 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Failure to Appear at a Child Support Hearing.
On April 18th, Dain Bradley Barrett, 53 of St Michael was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On April 18th, Ethan Paul Coons, 20 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 18th, Ryan Matthew Hill, 41 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 18th, Melissa Kay Miller, 54 of South Haven was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On April 18th, Kao Vang, 41 of Minneapolis was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 18th, Vernon Lee Williams Jr, 35 of Minneapolis was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Theft.
On April 19th, Dustin Dean Dickman, 43 of Cedar was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Solicit a Child Through Electronic Communication to Engage in Sexual Conduct.
On April 19th, Adam Aaron Farrier, 32 of Howard Lake was arrested in McLeod County on Wright County warrants for Receiving Stolen Property, 2nd Degree Arson and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 19th, Robert David Gray, 32 of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County warrant for Obstruct Legal Process.
On April 19th, Edward Hollivay, 59 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hasty on a charge of 1st Degree DWI.
On April 19th, Jaime Leah Miller, 43 of Annandale was arrested in Corrina Township on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On April 20th, Kristin Michelle Dennison, 42 of Delano was arrested in Delano on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On April 20th, Denise Michelle Lanthier, 52 of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on two Wright County warrants for Theft.
On April 20th, Kafren Adalberto Layton, 27 of Minneapolis was arrested in Blue Earth County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On April 20th, Kristina Marie Lorinser, 36 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On April 20th, Andrew John Polzin, 33 of Isanti was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 21st, Christopher James Berthelsen, 27 of Little Falls was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Mail Theft.
On April 21st, William Joseph Blahut, 45 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Counterfeiting of Currency.
On April 21st, Clayton John Bonnicksen, 27 of Waverly was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On April 21st, Erin John Goodwin, 45 of Howard Lake was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 21st, Jessica Marie Olson, 42 of Hanover was arrested in Hanover on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On April 21st, Jesse George Wagner, 30 of Delano was arrested in Delano on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On April 21st, Seth Karl Ynosencio, 34 of Otsego was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Assault.
On April 22nd, Armond Jemal Ellis Jr, 26 of Blaine was arrested in St Michael on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On April 22nd, Matthew Todd Kirchoff, 48 of Dayton was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On April 22nd, Micah Joel Peters, 37 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree Criminal Damage to Property.
On April 23rd, Daniel Eugene Craig, 21 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On April 23rd, Joseph Blaze Godfrey, 19 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On April 23rd, Matthew Nyabochwa Mogere, 29 of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
