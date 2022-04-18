On April 11th, Donald Joseph Hartmann, 32 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 11th, Cole Mason Kisch, 20 of Buffalo was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 12th, Chelcia Rose Cloud, 32, of Redby was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for a Hit and Run Leave Scene of an Accident.
On April 12th, Jamie John Persell, 46, of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 1st Degree DWI.
On April 12th, Alex James Tahedl, 33, of Waite Park was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools.
On April 12th, Derek Joseph Warwas, 25 of Brainerd was arrested in Crow Wing County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On April 13th, Dayton Tyler Barrett, 19, of Mahnomen was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Possession/Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Checks.
On April 13th, Mia Pearl Clark, 22 of Detroit Lakes was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 13th, Robert Allen Holter, 45 of Elk River was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 13th, Charmaine Rae May, 40 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 13th, Zachary David Needham, 39 of Duluth was arrested in St Louis County on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 14th, Jenna Lee Ennen, 37 of St. Cloud was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 14th, Jason Paul Grignon, 37 of St. Paul was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 14th, Joseph Charles Huikko, 42 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 14th, Shannon Marie McClanahan, 40 of Kimball was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree DWI.
On April 14th, Dustin Ryan Mortenson, 35 of Princeton was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Driving After Cancellation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On April 14th, Amanda Irene Muchko, 31 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On April 14th, Zachariah Robert Paden, 32 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On April 14th, Cassandra Jasmin Stein, 35 of Richfield was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Violate Domestic Abuse Order for Protection and a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On April 14th, Joseph James Sufka, 37 of Clearwater was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for Violate Harassment/Restraining Order and Theft.
On April 15th, Kelly Ann Barry, 59 of Nile, IL was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 15th, Erik Lee Carlson, 40 of Zimmerman was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for Driving After Revocation.
On April 15th, Isiah Nyuahgar, 30 of Moorhead was arrested in Polk County on a Wright County warrant for DWI Test Refusal.
On April 15th, Bradley Sanford Odell II, 36 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault.
On April 15th, Allison Rachel Payne, 26 of Woodbury was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.
On April 16th, Justin Carl Elsberry, 32 of Monticello was arrested in Isanti County on a charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On April 16th, Bethany Kathleen Froslie, 37 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Driving After Cancellation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On April 16th, Amy Jo Kotzer, 26 of Maple Lake was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of Flee an Office in a Motor Vehicle.
On April 16th, Steven Mark Liners, 59 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 16th, Michael Eldred Picton, 51 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On April 16th, Dustin Richard Poseley, 41 of Zimmerman was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 16th, Randall Michael Robeck, 59 of Rockford was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On April 16th, Kyle Blayne Thomas, 32 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Careless Driving.
On April 17th, Michael Alan Degn, 42 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Contempt of Court/Failure to Pay Child Support.
