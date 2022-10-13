On October 3rd, Joshua Jon Clyne, 47 of Big Lake was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 3rd, Austin Charles Hallin, 29 of Princeton was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 2ndDegree Burglary.
On October 3rd, Jaimie Rebekah Hanly, 32 of Bountifield, Utah was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for Driving After Suspension and Obstruct Legal Process.
On October 3rd, Troy Danell Smith, 25 of Crystal was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a No Contact Order.
On October 4th, Jonathan Michael Brooks, 30 of Plymouth was arrested in Delano on charges of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Being in Possession of a Firearm while Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.
On October 4th, Amy Lois Campbell, 45 of Plymouth was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On October 4th, Ryan Patrick Connors, 57 of Delano was arrested in Delano on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On October 4th, James William Freeman, 55 of Big Lake was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On October 4th, Joseph Raymond Klein, 36 of Albert Lea was arrested in Cokato on a charge of Possession of Stolen or Counterfeit Checks.
On October 4th, Lesley Renee Sam, 38 of Onamia was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 4th, Jacob Tyler Theissen, 26 of Walker was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree Assault.
On October 5th, Melanie Babett Baker, 51 of Montrose was arrested in Delano on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On October 5th, Jason Westly Henderson, 41 of Minneapolis was arrested in Rockford on charges of 5th Degree Controlled Substance, Possession of Stolen Property and Ineligible Person in Possession of a Firearm.
On October 5th, Kellie Lynn Newhouse, 34 of Albany was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On October 5th, Shawn Jule Palm, 28 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for 3rdDegree DWI.
On October 5th, Robert Allen Whitehead II, 48 of Sauk Rapids was arrested in Buffalo on two Wright County warrants for 3rdDegree DWI.
On October 6th, Jason Scott Eckert, 36 of Albertville was arrested in St Michael on a Wright County warrant for Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On October 6th, Cameron Alan Gotvaslee, 21 of Delano was arrested in Delano on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
On October 6th, Rebecca Lynnelle Halling, 36 of Albertville was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Violate a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On October 6th, Charles Joel Hoikka, 31 of Litchfield was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On October 6th, Mark Brian Johnson, 68 of Delano was arrested in Woodland Township on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On October 6th, Crystal Jo Larson, 36 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Obstruct Legal Process.
On October 6th, Kenath Micah Richter, 31 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On October 6th, Jordan MaCoy Runston, 31 of Foley was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 3rdDegree DWI.
On October 6th, Mark Anthony Vaughn, 45 of St Paul was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Identity Theft.
On October 7th, Melissa Lee Allen, 45 of McGregor was arrested in Aitkin County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On October 7th, James Brandon Bush, 36 of Richmond was arrested in Meeker County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On October 7th, Dylan Ray Cochran, 31 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On October 7th, Joseph William Jacob Gordon, 36 of Ely was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 7th, Simon Gene Potter, 31 of Otsego was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Violate a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On October 7th, Susan Christine Prawdzik, 35 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for DWI Under the Influence of Intoxicating Substances.
On October 7th, Kathleen Frances Rolfzen, 26 of Waverly was arrested in Victor Township on a charge of Obstruct Legal Process with Force.
On October 8th, Kenneth Ray Beckett, 45 of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for 3rdDegree DWI.
On October 8th, Jerome Davis II, 40 of Watertown was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 8th, Deedra Garza, 31 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on charges of Domestic Assault and Obstruct Legal Process with Force.
On October 8th, Cassandra Rose, 34 of Rockford was arrested in Delano on a charge of Violate a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On October 9th, Matthew Alan Anderson, 34 of Otsego was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
On October 9th, Michelle Renee Ellis, 39 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On October 9th, Geoffrey Paul Glasgow, 38 of Blaine was arrested in Delano on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 9th, John Raymond Matthees Jr, 43 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On October 9th, Kenneth Rivers Jr, 34 of Litchfield was arrested in Ramsey County on two Wright County warrants for Violate a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
