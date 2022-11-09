On October 31st, Melissa Ann Baker, 56 of St Cloud was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree Assault.
On October 31st, Danielle Ann Dunn, 30 of Lakeville was arrested in Goodhue County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 31st, Braeden Isaiah Holt, 22 of Delano was arrested in Delano on a charge of Violate a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On October 31st, Ryan Alan Lofgren, 42 of Coon Rapids was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On October 31st, Sean Michael Scarbrough, 49 of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On November 1st, Brandon Jay Harrington, 39 of Elk River was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 1st, Donald Joseph Hartmann, 33 of Maple Grove was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On November 1st, Daniel Eric Kaeter, 44 of St Stephen was arrested in Cass County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On November 1st, Pathoumma Morris, 50 of Eau Claire WI was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On November 1st, Aaron Lee Nakao, 45 of Crystal was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On November 1st, Nicole Lynn Roberts, 35 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On November 1st, Joshua Caleb Schneider, 41 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On November 1st, Anthony Edward Stewart, 32 of Kimball was arrested in Annandale on charges of 1st Degree Burglary, Obstruct Legal Process with Force, Domestic Assault and Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On November 1st, Michael James Wick, 41 of Maple Plain was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On November 2nd, Aaron James Barlau, 43 of Rochester was arrested in Steele County on a Wright County warrant for Issuing Dishonored Checks.
On November 2nd, Taylor Andrew Michalik, 37 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On November 2nd, Dustin Lawrence Murray Sr, 38 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On November 2nd, Judy Kay Peterson, 56 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On November 2nd, Shaquille Lavontae Stringer, 29 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On November 3rd, Joshua Jason Adams, 23 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.
On November 3rd, Jehrett Allen Alama-Stuve, 20 of Annandale was arrested in South Haven on a Wright County warrant for Loud Muffler.
On November 3rd, Dionna Phyllis Haynes, 24 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On November 3rd, Ryan Christopher Hughes, 47 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On November 3rd, Andrew Paul Jorgenson, 31 of Sauk Rapids was arrested in Silver Creek Township on a charge of Possess of Ammo/Firearm while using a Controlled Substance.
On November 3rd, Paige Kristi McEachern, 22 of Monticello was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On November 3rd, Ryan Scott Pederson, 48 of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On November 3rd, Damon John Rohde, 33 of Howard Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 3rd, Charlisse Lashea Tyson, 28 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On November 4th, Anthony James Ashley, 47 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of Violate a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On November 4th, Brittany Lena Jean Athey, 33 of Monticello was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On November 4th, Alexandra Jean Beyer, 33 of Minneapolis was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On November 4th, Jason Robert Kreutz, 49 of Clearwater was arrested in Corrina Township on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On November 4th, Richard Michael Layland, 33 of Columbia Heights was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for Identity Theft.
On November 4th, Jose Martinez, 58 of St Paul was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On November 4th, Timothy Michael Ohern, 56 of Annandale was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On November 4th, Angelina Pavlovna Penkert, 37 of Dassel was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.
On November 4th, William Cromwell Robinson, 40 of Cottage Grove was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 5th, Tom N Gbean, 29 of St Michael was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 3rd Degree Criminal Damage to Property.
On November 5th, Daniel Lee Lillegaard, 38 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 5th Degree Assault.
On November 5th, Randy Alexander Maldonado, 25 of Federal Way WA was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 2ndDegree Assault.
On November 5th, Nicholas Arthur Trunnell, 43 of Andover was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Theft.
On November 6th, Andrew Michael Dmytruk, 29 of Dayton was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 6th, Benjamin Patrick Knowles, 43 of St Cloud was arrested in McCleod County on a charge of 4th Degree Assault.
On November 6th, Matthew Lee Mclean, 50 of Maple Lake was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On November 6th, George Ogenche Obiri, 23 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On November 6th, Michael Antonio Rauma, 49 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On November 6th, Henry Thomas Schelhaas IV, 23 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Assault.
On November 6th, Edward Jerome Ullman, 49 of Monticello was arrested in Rockford on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 6th, Barry Rent Washington Jr, 19 of St Cloud was arrested in Monticello on charges of 2nd Degree Assault and Flee a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
On November 6th, Thomas Daniel Whelan, 44 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
