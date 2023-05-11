On May 1st, Brock Alexander Anderson, 33 of Monticello was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Failure to notify Victim/Police of a Traffic Collision with an Unattended Vehicle.
On May 1st, Marcus Louis Cameron, 24 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Interfere with Emergency Phone Calls.
On May 1st, William Harris II, 30 of Watertown was arrested in Nobles County on a Wright County warrant for Disorderly Conduct.
On May 1st, Nicholas James Hemingsen, 35 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 1st, Ronald James Johnson, 53 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On May 1st, Gregory Alexis Lewis, 46 of Chaska was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 1st, Devante Love, 30 of St Paul was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 2ndDegree DWI Test Refusal.
On May 1st, William Phillip Tadych, 40 of St Michael was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On May 2nd, Ashley Marie Blose, 35 of Victoria was arrested in Delano on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On May 2nd, Anna Mae Goodman, 36 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Trespassing.
On May 2nd, Jeffrey Charles Howell, 37 of Columbia SC was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rdDegree DWI.
On May 2nd, Rebecca Nanwonkaye Klah, 62 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On May 2nd, Jason Robert Klatt, 45 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on charges of 2nd Degree Assault and Criminal Damage to Property.
On May 2nd, Hassan Ismail Otban, 19 of Minneapolis was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
On May 2nd, Frederick William Radiske, 48 of Bethel was arrested in Anoka County on two Wright County warrants for 3rd Degree Burglary.
On May 3rd, Rylie Jakob Bolte, 20 of Colorado Springs CO was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On May 3rd, Robert David Gray, 32 of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on a charge of Obstruct Legal Process with Force.
On May 3rd, Gregory Allen Medenwaldt, 67 of Dayton was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 3rd, Hosea Alexander Rodgers, 20 of Big Lake was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Receive/Possess a Firearm with no Serial Number.
On May 3rd, Wyatt James Salberg, 25 of Columbia Heights was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On May 3rd, Timothy Charles Schoen, 57 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On May 3rd, Jacob William Siedschlaw, 20 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On May 3rd, Jennifer Rose Sorenson, 41 of Woodbury was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 3rd, Collin Steven Svoboda, 26 of Rockford was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On May 4th, Jonathan Richard Capes, 31 of Maple Lake was arrested in Stearns County on two Wright County warrants for Predatory Offender Knowingly Fails to Fulfill Registration.
On May 4th, Matthew York Chandler, 42 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On May 4th, Anthony Demessie, 18 of Elk River was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On May 4th, Anthony Duane Manning, 41 of Annandale was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 4th, George Ogenche Obiri, 24 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On May 4th, Christopher Oldpa Quanah, 43 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for Giving a Peace Officer a False Name and Trespassing.
On May 4th, Devin Joseph Willson, 36 of St Cloud was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 5th, Victoria Ruth Kolstad, 43 of Buffalo was arrested in Becker County on a Wright County warrant for Terroristic Threats.
On May 5th, Matthew Gregory Lepowsky, 40 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 5th, Brandi Lynn Nelson, 31 of Howard Lake was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 5th, Marco Perez-Ponce, 29 of Minneapolis was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 6th, Taylor Bernice Thonvold, 29 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On May 6th, Rony Leonardo Lopez Vasquez, 22 of St Cloud was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On May 7th, Travis Joseph Dvorak, 35 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On May 7th, Casey Harold Lambert, 31 of Waverly was arrested in Waverly on a Wright County warrant for a Predatory Offender Knowingly Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.