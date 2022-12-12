On December 5th, Robert Eugene Grieger, 60 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for Disorderly Conduct.
On December 5th, Steven Craine Grimes, 61 of St Cloud was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On December 5th, Amber Lynn Lyrek, 31 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On December 5th, Jennifer Lynn Rossberg, 52 of Loretto was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for Obstruct Legal Process.
On December 5th, Justine Rose Sweeter, 25 of St Cloud was arrested in Douglas County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 5th, Logan Scott Vanderbeek, 23 of Princeton was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.
On December 6th, Christina Michele Margaret Brown, 36 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 6th, James Louis Dawson, 39 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 6th, Dorgina Dufield Hicks, 47 of St Paul was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Theft.
On December 6th, Tyrone LaValle Hubbard, 50 of Inver Grove Heights was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for Theft by Check and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 6th, Shanah Nimia Johnson, 29 of Sartell was arrested in Stearns County on a charge of Terroristic Threats.
On December 6th, Nicholas James Kenton, 35 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On December 6th, Akkeem Diquan Lazario Santos, 28 of Apple Valley was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On December 6th, Jeremie Paul Lindorff, 46 of St Paul was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Theft.
On December 6th, Rachel Marie Slepica, 45 of Otsego was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On December 7th, Samantha Jo Brower, 34 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on charges of Domestic Assault by Strangulation, 4th Degree Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstruct Legal Process with Force.
On December 7th, Dylan James Ganske, 37 of Clearwater was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 1stDegree Criminal Damage to Property.
On December 7th, Gregory Peter Gerads, 54 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 7th, Stephanie John Groves, 56 of Rogers was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On December 7th, Kole Michael Krueger, 38 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On December 7th, Alicia Marion Laska, 37 of Eagan was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 7th, Melissa Dawn Neuerburg, 39 of Big Lake was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 7th, Skye Mariah Partyka, 24 of Minneapolis was arrested in Scott County on two Wright County warrants for Check Forgery.
On December 7th, Marquis Laron Rolbiecki, 29 of Coon Rapids was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a No Contact Order.
On December 7th, Michael Ryan Rueckert, 34 of Clearwater was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 7th, Ja Michael Mandre Taylor, 23 of St Cloud was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 8th, Jason Michael Callahan, 42 of Cottage Grove was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 1stDegree Controlled Substance.
On December 8th, Tammy Lynn Harbinson, 52 of Otsego was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On December 8th, Chad Jeffery Keske, 37 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 8th, Edward Brandon Merino, 20 of Inver Grove Heights was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Violate a No Contact Order.
On December 8th, Simon Torres III, 28 of Otsego was arrested in Albertville on charges of 5th Degree Controlled Substance, 2ndDegree Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Controlled Substance and a Felon in Possession of Ammo/Firearm.
On December 8th, David John Wehage, 62 of Monticello was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On December 9th, Robert Paul Pipo, 49 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On December 9th, Eric Richard Wallner, 43 of Dickinson ND was arrested in Cass County ND on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On December 9th, Morgan Elizabeth Williams, 45 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 9th, Crystal Grace Windfeldt, 42 of Clearwater was arrested in Corinna Township on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On December 10th, Shawn Adam Lux, 37 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree Burglary.
On December 10th, Talia Mary Olson, 23 of St Michael was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On December 10th, Samson Dean Weinzetl, 32 of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On December 11th, Adam Michael Bachand, 41 of Minneapolis was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 11th, Tyson James Mahler, 18 of Hanover was arrested in Hanover on a charge of Domestic Assault.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.