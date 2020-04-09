On March 30, Justice David Elletson, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 31, Lance Nicholas Schmidt, 34, of Maplewood, was arrested in Ramsey County on Wright County warrants for violation of an order for protection and 3rd degree DWI.
On March 31, Stephen Matthew Vieths, 36, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On March 31, Colton Lane Anderson, 24, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of domestic and 5th degree assault.
On April 1, Jennifer Ann Scott, 31, of Brainerd, was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 1, James Touy Becker, 43, of Sartell, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and false information to law enforcement.
On April 1, Jacob Todd Smith, 35, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of domestic assault, disorderly conduct and 5th degree assault.
On April 1, Stephen Matthew Vieths, 36, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 1, Keith Thomas Painter, 37, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of domestic assault
On April 1, Richard James Campbell, 38, of Welch, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 1st degree DWI, driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and felon in possession of a firearm.
On April 2, Luke Patrick McLane, 27, no permanent address, was arrested in St. Cloud on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On April 2, David Michael Webber, 50, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree assault.
On April 3, Todd Allan Linder, 33, no permanent address, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 4th degree DWI and Aitkin County and Stearns County warrants for felon in possession of a firearm.
On April 3, Amber Leigh Milam, 32, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for 1st degree sale of a controlled substance and driving after revocation and a Ramsey County warrant for theft.
On April 3, Nathan Michael Legro, 31, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On April 3, Veronica Reed, 26, of Becker, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI refusal to test.
On April 4, Kevin Bruce Jocelyn, 49, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 4, Brandon Jarik Carlson, 28, of Albertville, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for driving after suspension violation.
On April 4, Nathan Peter Maas, 34, of Delano, was arrested in Delano n the charge of domestic assault.
On April 4, Bobby Lee Munoz, 37, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for possession of pornographic work violations.
On April 6, Brigette Rhea Dooley, 41, of Alexandria, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violations.
There were 8 Property Damage Accidents, 3 Personal Injury Accidents, No Hit and Run Accidents and 2 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 1 arrests for DWI, No Underage Consumption arrests, No School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 19 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
