On May 25, Derek Doren Kuchenmeister, 43, of Waverly, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On May 26, Matthew Frederick Heller, 30, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on the charge of fugitive from justice and a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On May 26, Brian Russell Rudolph, 46, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On May 26, Michael Gerald Nieters, 49, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Aitkin County on a Wright County warrant for 1stdegree burglary violations.
On May 27, Brent John Voight, 48, of South Haven, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI test refusal violations.
On May 27, Jason David Gnoza, 42, of St. Michael, was arrested in Hennepin County on the charge of domestic assault.
On May 27, Helen Marie Huncha, 53, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of domestic assault.
On May 27, Daniel Allen Hayes, 41, of Waverly, was arrested in Waverly on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On May 28, James Robert Thissen, 45, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for disorderly conduct violations.
On May 29, Breeanna Renee Young, 30, of St. Paul, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for financial transaction card fraud, a Hennepin County warrant for false information to law enforcement and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On May 30, Phillip John Williams, 42, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of obstruction with force.
On May 31, Matthew Patrick Delare, 47, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato Township on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On May 31, Carly Sue Skarsten, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 31, Felicia Jean Borgeson, 34, of Otsego, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 31, Robert Edward Dexter, 28, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On May 31, Anthony Nathanial Durbin, 25, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On May 31, Christopher James Becker, 30, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on a Mille Lacs County warrant for weapon violations.
