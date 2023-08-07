court- UT

Adams, David Allen, age 37, of LE SUEUR, sentenced on 07/31/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Burglary- 3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd; and (2) Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd. to 30 months prison.

Adams, David Allen, age 37, of LE SUEUR, sentenced on 07/31/23 for Probation Violation for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 24 months prison.

Allen, Melissa Lee, age 46, of MCGREGOR, sentenced on 08/02/23 for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to commit for 13 months, stay of execution, 3 years’ probation. 60 days jail.

Arntson, Valee Jean, age 39, of ST CLOUD, sentenced on 08/01/23 for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to commit for 12 months and 1 day, stay of execution, 3 years’ probation, 197 days jail.

 

Beth, Jeremy Anthony, age 41, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 08/01/23 for Domestic Assault- Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death to 90 days jail, 85 days stayed on 1 year probation, must serve 5 days.

Brynestad, Shado Don, age 41, of ROCKFORD, sentenced on 08/02/23 for Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to commit for 13 months, stay of execution, 5 years’ probation, 90 days jail, fine 50.00.

Brynestad, Shado Don, age 41, of ROCKFORD, sentenced on 08/02/23 for Probation Violation for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 90 days jail and remain/reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Bryson, Sean Paul, age 40, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 08/03/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, 359 days stayed on 3 years’ probation, must serve 5 days, 30 days electronic alcohol home monitoring, fine 200.00.

Coleman, Arnecia Shavell, age 35, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 08/03/23 for Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to 364 days jail stayed on 1 year probation.

Danay, Matthew Dyllon, age 28, of SHOREVIEW, sentenced on 08/02/23 for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to commit for 21 months, stay of execution, 5 years’ probation, 90 days jail, fine $50.00.

Danay, Matthew Dyllon, age 28, of SHOREVIEW, sentenced on 08/02/23 for Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent to commit for 24 months, stay of execution, 5 years’ probation, 90 days jail, fine 50.00.

Danay, Matthew Dyllon, age 28, of SHOREVIEW, sentenced on 08/02/23 for Probation Violation for Theft- Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to 90 days jail and remain/reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Ewing, Becca Marie, age 26, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 08/03/23 for Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm to 90 days jail, 88 days stayed on 1 year probation, must serve 2 days, fine 100.00.

Francello, Hannah Joyce, age 20, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 07/31/23 for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to stay of imposition, 2 years’ probation, 20 hours community work service.

Glirbas, Samuel Johnathan, age 40, of ST MICHAEL, sentenced on 08/03/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, 361 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 3 days, 27 days of electronic alcohol home monitoring, fine 200.00.

Hess, Dylan James, age 23, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 08/01/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, stayed on 3 years’ probation, 27 days electronic alcohol home monitoring, fine 50.00.

Hill, Joshua Lee, age 27, of SHAKOPEE, sentenced on 08/01/23 for Probation Violation for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 25 days jail and remain/reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Hill, Joshua Lee, age 27, of SHAKOPEE, sentenced on 08/01/23 for Probation Violation for Receiving Stolen Property to commit for 12 months and 1 day, stay of execution, 25 days jail and remain/reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Holte, Marshall Allen, age 23, of BIG LAKE, sentenced on 08/03/23 for Probation Violation for Escape From Custody-Held Pursuant to Lawful Arrest, While on Charge or Conviction or Adjudication to 30 days jail and remain/reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Hult, Michael Lee, age 37, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 08/02/23 for Assault-5th Degree-Gross Misdemeanor to 364 days jail, 298 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 66 days, fine 200.00.

 

Jones, Chance Cameron, age 24, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 08/02/23 for Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor- Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another to 90 days jail, 58 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 32 days.

 

Kalway, Zachary James, age 31, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 08/01/23 for Domestic Assault- Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death to 90 days jail, 85 days stayed on 1 year probation, must serve 5 days.

