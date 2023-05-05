On April 24th, Darius Youwloh Dickson, 27 of St Paul was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Terroristic Threats.
On April 24th, Richard James Goodthunder, 33 of Morton was arrested in Redwood County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 24th, Casey Michael Homberger, 34 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Receiving Stolen Property.
On April 24th, Xavier Micheal Jones, 19 of Monticello was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Criminal Damage to Property.
On April 24th, Alicia Marion Laska, 37 of Buffalo was arrested in McLeod County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 24th, Shannon Marie McClanahan, 41 of Jeffers was arrested in Cottonwood County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On April 24th, Randall David Chris Merritt, 54 of Port St Lucy FL was arrested in Buffalo on two Wright County warrants for Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On April 25th, Matthew Paul Adams, 36 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 25th, Jeremy Anthony Beth, 41 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On April 25th, Jamaul Leland Creasy, 34 of St Paul was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On April 25th, Darvell Lamont Gamblin, 38 of St Cloud was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI and a Wright County warrant for Give a Peace Officer a False Name/DOB.
On April 25th, Angela Maureen Jones, 37 of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 25th, Aldean Charles Newman, 38 of Blaine was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On April 25th, Zedekiah Butuna Nyanchama, 52 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI Test Refufal.
On April 25th, Michael Robert Odegaard, 34 of St Paul was arrested in Rockford on a charge of 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On April 25th, Nicole Elizabeth Walters, 38 of Shakopee was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for Theft and 4th Degree Assault.
On April 25th, Michael Lashun Watson, 34 of Minneapolis was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Disorderly Conduct.
On April 25th, Jerry Duane Winters, 37 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On April 26th, Kirsten Nicole Blaido, 26 of Elk River was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 26th, Daniel Curtis House, 32 of Rice was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On April 26th, Kelley Kaulieska Martin, 53 of St Paul was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Neglect of a Child.
On April 26th, Levi Thomas Sepin, 41 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Contempt of Court for Failure to Pay Child Support.
On April 26th, Lisa Marie Vang-Reddig, 41 of St Paul was arrested in Dakota County on Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Financial Transaction Card Fraud.
On April 27th, Robert John Allison, 64 of St Paul was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Check Forgery.
On April 27th, Joseph Raymond Klein, 36 of Cokato was arrested in Le Sueur County on a Wright County warrant for Counterfeiting of Currency.
On April 27th, Tyler Scott Lorenz, 30 of Swanville was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On April 27th, Jean Paul Paquette, 43 of Minneapolis was arrested in Ottertail County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 27th, Benton Edward Sothman, 26 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On April 27th, Timothy Allen Sutherland, 31 of Little Falls was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 28th, Issa Abdicader Bawzer, 29 of East Grand Forks was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of Fugitive from Justice from Other State.
On April 28th, Rick Ryan Hamley, 35 of Whapeton ND was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On April 28th, Joel Bernard Junglen, 64 of St Paul was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Receiving Stolen Property.
On April 28th, Ryan Scott Melchior, 36 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of Violation of a No Contact Order and Wright County warrants for Domestic Assault and Violation of a No Contact Order.
On April 28th, Ronnie Michael Paumen, 42 of Big Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County warrant for Disorderly Conduct.
On April 28th, Christina Marie Philstrom, 24 of Ramsey was arrested in Washington County on Wright County warrants for Theft, 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Giving a Peace Officer a False Name.
On April 28th, Kyle Matthew Truax, 30 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 3rdDegree DWI.
On April 28th, Dennis Raymond Welter, 49 of St Paul was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree Burglary.
On April 29th, Dylan James Hess, 22 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 3rdDegree DWI.
On April 29th, Christopher Phillip Nicolai, 41 of Zimmerman was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On April 30th, Troy Thomas Forward, 35 of Monticello was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
