On May 3, Tyler James LaFave, 27, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 2d degree burglary violations.
On May 3, Timothy Glen Slack, 30, of Montrose, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for terroristic threat violations.
On May 3, Faith Mari Degroat, 32, of Willmar, was arrested in Kandiyohi County on Wright County warrants for theft violations.
On May 3, Kirstin Ann Person, 37, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI refusal to test.
On May 3, Aprilynn McClurg, 44, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI refusal to test violations.
On May 4 George Harold Beilke, 63, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On May 4, Kimberly Anne Duffney, 32, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing.
On May 4, Trisha Mae Lawrence, 28, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On May 4, Matthew Earl Potter, 38, of Hayti, SD, was arrested in Corrina Township on a Lac Qui Parle warrant for 4th degree DWI.
On May 4, Mitchell Blessing Kardor, 22, of Elk River, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, possession of counterfeit currency, weapon violations and a Hennepin County warrant for disorderly conduct.
On May 5, Andre Shryon Kidd, 30, of Waite Park, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charge of mail theft and a Stearns County warrant for 1st degree robbery.
On May 5, Valee Jean Arntson, 37, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charges of false information to law enforcement and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 5, Bryan Keith Smith, 34 of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on Wright County warrants for 2nd and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and weapon violations.
On May 5, Brandon Marquies Jones, 25, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On May 5, Joanne Elizabeth Saman Neft, 32, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On May 6, Abdullahi Aden Ibrahim, 22, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for false information to law enforcement and traffic violations.
On May 6, Anthony Allen Fokken, 46, of Buffalo, was arrested in Clearwater on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for domestic assault violations.
On May 6, Nichole Caitlin Wedin, 33, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for check forgery violations.
On May 6, William Joseph Blahut, 43, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 1sst degree burglary and a Wright County warrant for trespassing violations.
On May 6, Scott Alan Wallin, 56, of Anoka, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On May 7, Phillip Bradley Sadler, 21, of Buffalo, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations and a Kandiyohi County warrant for interference with a 911 call.
On May 7, Cody Lee Roundtree, 18, of Bloomington, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and carrying a firearm without a permit.
On May 7, Evan Lee Knollenberg, 28, of Loretto, was arrested in Franklin Township on the charges of 1stdegree DWI, under the influence of a controlled substance and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On May 7, Jeremy Craig Stewart Marshall, 41, of Grove City, was arrested in French Lake Township on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety, a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, a Dakota County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and a Meeker County warrant for 2nd degree assault.
On May 7, Cedrick Scott Ince, 31, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct.
On May 7, Joshua Arnold Jonas, 24, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on the charges of 2nd degree assault, domestic assault, and interference with a 911 call.
On May 7, Kimberly Anne Duffney, 32, of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 1st degree and 3rddegree criminal damage to property.
On May 8, Mark John Provo, 54, of Annandale, was arrested in Maple Lake Township on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On May 8, John Phillip Hughes, 38, of Bloomington, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 1st degree DWI, fleeing law enforcement, driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and obstruction of legal process.
On May 8, Matthew Jacob Reedy, 35, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Monticello on an Anoka County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and an Isanti County warrant for obstruction of legal process.
On May 8, Kendall Lasean Blunt, 44, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for a traffic violation.
On May 8, Zachary Forrest Riedberger, 31, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 3rddegree DWI refusal to test.
On May 8, Richard Joseph Janiak, 28, of Isanti, was arrested in Franklin Township on an Anoka County warrant for theft violations.
On May 8, Donna Marie Gotzian, 61, of Big Lake, was arrested in Sherburne County on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On May 9, Heather Letitia Neal, 34, of Faribault, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On May 9, Jay Brian Vazquez, 45, of Annandale, was arrested in Albion Township on the charge of 5th degree assault.
On May 9, David Floyd Matthees, 60, of Crystal, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charges of receiving stolen property and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 9, Ronald Mitchell Cohen, 53, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charges of 2nd degree possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.
There were 16 Property Damage Accidents, 8 Personal Injury Accidents, 2 Hit and Run Accidents and 3 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 6 arrests for DWI, 4 Underage Consumption arrests, No School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 132 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
