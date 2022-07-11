On July 4th, Timothy Allen Hanson, 56 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on charges of Possession of Burglary Tools and 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On July 4th, Joshua Wade Hart, 27 of Maple Lake was arrested in Franklin Township on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On July 4th, Matt Alan Sprague, 38 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On July 5th, Deveion Allen Buckner, 34 of Dayton was arrested in Hennepin County on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On July 5th, Jerome Davis II, 39 of Watertown was arrested in Carver County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On July 5th, Dalton James Ertz, 26 of Oak Grove was arrested in Morrison County on Wright County warrants for Identity Theft and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On July 5th, Joshua David Hagebusch, 43 of St Louis Park was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 4thDegree DWI.
On July 5th, Andrea Jordan Henning, 29 of Delano was arrested in Delano on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On July 5th, Elya Elizabeth Howe, 28 of Minneapolis was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On July 5th, Roger Lachance, 58 of Lakeville was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On July 6th, Christopher Robin Baldwin, 45 of St Michael was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a No Contact Order.
On July 6th, Zachary James Catlin, 35 of Minneapolis was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On July 6th, Jason Leo Rains, 42 of Chaska was arrested in Carver County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On July 6th, Cody Ryan Sander, 29 of Litchfield was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Felon in Possession of Ammo/Firearm.
On July 6th, Joseph James Sufka, 37 of Clearwater was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On July 7th, John Allen Jeppesen, 66 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of B-Card Violation/Driving Restrictions.
On July 7th, Ryan William Kalinowski, 25 of Annandale was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of Violating a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On July 7th, Laura Lee Madison, 53 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On July 7th, Paul Richard Olson, 36 of Big Lake was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Stalking.
On July 7th, Gabriel Titus Simon, 36 of Champlin was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for Failure to Display Drivers License Upon Request.
On July 7th, Jacob Tyler Theissen, 26 of Walker was arrested in Crow Wing County on Wright County warrants for Domestic Assault and 3rd Degree Assault.
On July 8th, Douglas Lawson Foster Jr, 42 of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On July 8th, Alex Michael Giner, 21 of Annandale was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On July 8th, Zachary Tyler Owens, 30 of St Michael was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On July 8th, Sara Lynn Pope, 21 of Zimmerman was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On July 9th, Angelina Alison Bentsen, 26 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On July 9th, Gregory Richard Decker, 32 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on charges of 2nd Degree Assault, 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Violation of an Order for Protection.
On July 9th, Jamie Glen Fry, 31 of Delano was arrested in Howard Lake on a charge of Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
On July 9th, Jonathan Gil Gutierrez, 19 of Howard Lake was arrested in Waverly on charges of 4th Degree Assault on a Peace Officer and 5th Degree Assault.
On July 9th, Trisha Jean Huerta, 32 of Cushing was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On July 9th, Ryan William Kalinowski, 25 of Maple Lake was arrested in Stearns County on charges of 3rd Degree Burglary and Violation of an Harassment/Restraining Order.
On July 9th, Durand Allen Meisenbach, 55 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on charges of Obstruct Legal Process and 5th Degree Assault.
On July 9th, Tyler La Don Ring, 26 of New Hope was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On July 10th, Matthew Lee Birkholz, 31 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.